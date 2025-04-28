Since the 2020 season, people have dubbed Jimmy Butler as ‘Playoff Jimmy' when he gets into April. However, he seems to dispel that notion. After Butler was compared to a Golden State Warriors legend, it makes sense.

Although the star forward missed Game 3, he was an active participant. He was calling out plays, defensive schemes, as well as exploiting the Houston Rockets.

However, people still believe that this is ‘Playoff Jimmy.' For the man himself, he said via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk that he feels this is who he is in an NSFW rant.

“Man, I think it's a facade that people have created over the years,” Butler told ESPN of “Playoff Jimmy.” “I know what I'm capable of. I can tell you that. And I love it because everybody thinks I just take it up a notch, and I don't really just take it up a notch. I just might have the ball a little bit more. I might be a tad more aggressive, looking to score.

“[But] you're talking about somebody that's going to do anything to f*****g win. That's some motherf****r right there. The person that they deemed as [Playoff Jimmy], he'll die out there. He really will. It's scary. He really will die out there.”

Jimmy Butler's mentality has the Warriors rolling

It's not only Butler who has that mentality. Majority of the players on the Warriors have that mindset. Most notably, Draymond Green.

The latter has won four NBA championships, among other accolades. He's been labeled as one of the top defensive players and one of the best leaders in the league.

When asked about the nickname, Green understands why ‘Playoff Jimmy' is a legitimate thing.

“Yeah, he's different,” Green said when asked about the “Playoff Jimmy” nickname after the play-in win. “You can just see a whole intensity level and focus. I've watched it on TV for years. To see it up close and personal? Like it's a real thing.

“Sometimes, you get in the NBA, and these guys get these nicknames. And you're like, ‘Man, stop it, they're not real.' That one is real. And I'm happy he's on our side.”

With Golden State being up 2-1 in the series, one of those games was without Butler. Still, his presence loomed large in Saturday's close game.

Either way, the intensity will be at an all-time high. The support of his teammates is essential. Not to mention, Green is someone who understands that level of intensity.

While Butler's status for the Warriors Game 4 is uncertain, his impact will be there no matter what. That alone could be a deciding factor moving forward.