Despite not having Jimmy Butler in a critical Game 3, the Golden State Warriors were able to come out on top and take a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets with a hard-fought 104-93 win. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 36 points, as Golden State received key contributions from Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, and Quinten Post — the three players who stepped up the most in Butler's absence.

Obviously, Butler is the center of attention right now for the Warriors, as his injury has been their main concern. The All-Star forward suffered a deep gluteal muscle contusion on a hard fall early in Game 2's loss in Houston. This injury impacted Butler's movement, forcing him to miss almost all of Game 2, and the team held him out of Game 3.

The Warriors need Butler healthy and on the floor to compete at the highest level possible. That is why everyone is asking the question: “Is Jimmy Butler playing on Monday night in Game 4 of this first-round series between the Rockets and Warriors?”

Latest Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Rockets

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center.
If it were Butler's call, he would have played in Game 3 against the Rockets. Ultimately, Butler was not given the green light to play from the Warriors' medical staff, and he was going to do what was best for the organization. The star wasn't going to force his way onto the court and risk further injury if he wasn't 100 percent ready to go based on what the team told him.

Although he missed Game 3 on Saturday night, Butler is trending in the right direction heading into Monday night's Game 4 in San Francisco.

The Warriors are optimistic about Butler's progress. There is a sense of belief that he will be able to play. Still, Butler is listed as questionable to play and will be a true game-time decision based on how he looks in terms of mobility.

If by some chance Butler is again ruled out and misses Game 4, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would once again turn to Payton and Hield to fill a majority of minutes off the bench. He changed the Dubs' starting lineup in Game 3 by adding Post and Jonathan Kuminga to the starting group.

It is unknown what kind of role Kuminga would have in Game 4 without Butler.

So, when it comes to the question of “Is Jimmy Butler playing in Game 4 between the Rockets and Warriors on Monday night,” the answer has yet to be provided. The Warriors will monitor Butler's progress throughout the day before coming to a conclusion right before Game 4 begins.