Jimmy Butler III had a hilarious reaction to recent events involving Steve Kerr and Draymond Green after the Golden State Warriors' 126-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Kerr and Green had an emotional conversation following their argument during the Warriors' blowout win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 22. Green had to go to the locker room to calm himself down but didn't return for the remainder of that matchup. Kerr cleared the air about what happened, stating that he and Green have since apologized to the team for their behavior.

Butler didn't take those events too seriously, however. Instead, he had enjoyment towards their actions as he elevates his energy level.

“I like that! Y'all yell at each other. Turned me on a little bit, I'm not gonna lie. I like that, I liked their confrontation. It's good for us,” Butler said.

How Jimmy Butler III, Warriors played against Mavericks

Jimmy Butler III and the Warriors got to celebrate Christmas with a solid home win over the Mavericks.

Dallas was unable to contain Golden State's offense, going down 40-28 after the first quarter. The Mavericks couldn't bounce back from their defensive woes, giving up multiple big shots down the stretch.

Perimeter shooting, free throws and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Warriors prevailed in all three categories by making 14 3-pointers, converting 24 free throws and creating 33 assists. It wasn't the same for the Mavericks as they only knocked down four triples, made 14 shots at the line and dished out 18 assists.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Golden State in the win, including Butler. He finished with a stat line of 14 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. He shot 5-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Stephen Curry led the way with 23 points and four assists. De'Anthony Melton came next with 16 points and three rebounds, Al Horford had 14 points and four rebounds, Brandin Podziemski put up 13 points and eight rebounds, while Moses Moody provided 12 points and two rebounds.

Golden State improved to a 16-15 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Memphis Grizzlies and 3.5 games above the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns by one game and Houston Rockets by three games.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET.