Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry is the newest member of an extremely exclusive NBA club.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player scored his 26,000th point in his career in the league Thursday night during a Christmas Day game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, and the NBA was quick to congratulate Curry for it.

“26,000 CAREER POINTS FOR STEPH CURRY! The 22nd player in NBA history to reach that mark 🤩,” the NBA captioned a congratulatory social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 37-year-old Curry entered the Mavericks game with 25,988 points, needing just 12 more to join the 26,000-point NBA club that features only 21 other players in the history of the league.

Curry's historic bucket came on an easy bucket, as he made a great off-the-ball move, cutting to the basket and getting the leather for a sweet layup off an assist from Warriors forward Jimmy Butler in the third quarter of the contest.

Curry also becomes just the fifth active NBA player to have that many career points, joining fellow former NBA Most Valuable Player Award winners LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, forward Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, guard James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers and guard Russell Westbrook of the Sacramento Kings.

Curry, who is a two-time scoring champion in the league as well, remains a dangerous offensive threat every time he's on the floor, and he can still deliver huge scoring numbers on any given night against any opponent.

He and the Warriors are looking to sustain their form, as they aim to win their third game in a row on a special day in the NBA.

He can continue adding to his scoring total on Sunday, when Golden State hits the road for a matchup north of the border against the Toronto Raptors.