Andre Iguodala had his jersey lifted into the Golden State Warriors' rafters as No. 9 will officially be retired for the franchise. Iguodala had a jersey retirement celebration after the Warriors' win against the Dallas Mavericks, and of course, he had a lot of people to thank, but his finals kudos went to the fans and Stephen Curry.

“None of this would have happened without all of you, the fans. I truly realize that you have an appreciation for me,” Iguodala said.

Expand Tweet

He then went into a long message that involved Curry, letting him know none of this would have been possible without his gravity on the floor, and calling him the “greatest human being ever.”

“We haven't really had time to reflect, Steph, you made the world turn,” Iguodala said. “That is not something you say lightly. You truly changed the game of basketball. It was beautiful. … I understood my role. I understood the genius of Draymond [Green], the genius of Klay, the genius of Kevin Durant. … Shaun Livingston and I … we had this unique team that understood, had this precious ultra-talented assassin. Steph, none of this happens without you.”

Iguodala is definitely a Warriors legend, as he helped them win 4 NBA championships, and he was able to get a Finals MVP from one of them.

Warriors honor Andre Iguodala by retiring jersey

Andre Iguodala was the first major acquisition for the Warriors when they were starting to build their team over a decade ago, and he was the key to taking them to the next level. In Stephen Curry's message to Iguodala, he shared those same sentiments.

“I think we all can feel it but this isn't just about a number going into the rafters,” Curry said. “This is about a player who changed the course of our entire franchise. … You were the first one to choose us, and that meant the world. For a team that knew we were good but didn't know how to get to that next level, you unlocked so much confidence, so much IQ, so much maturity to what we did.

“You sacrificed ego for excellence, which for us is the Warriors way.”

Iguodala is just the first of many Warriors players from their championship era to get their jersey retired. Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant are all supposed to be next on the list whenever they step away from the game, and it's no surprise after what they were able to accomplish over the years.