After months of waiting, the Golden State Warriors have entered the time of the season where they can finally trade forward Jonathan Kuminga. As of January 15th, Kuminga became trade eligible, and the Warriors will have three weeks until the February 5th NBA trade deadline to find a new home for Kuminga.

The situation has been frustrating for everyone involved, from ownership and coaching to the players and the fans. Former NBA guard and current NBC Sports analyst Austin rivers, however, took his frustrations to a new level on a recent episode of his podcast.

With the having another Warriors up-and-down season thus far, Rivers took to his podcast, Off Guard, where he discussed Jonathan Kuminga's current situation with the Golden State Warriors in which he does not play despite the team's clear need for a scorer alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.

“The Jonathan Kuminga situation is complete bullsh*t,” Austin Rivers explained on his podcast. “The way they have treated Kuminga is something that I haven't seen in quite a while. All right, this is a 20-point per game caliber player. I know this because he's done it. When guys were hurt, he literally averaged 20 plus for a month and some change. I'm not making this up, this happened. All right, last year that he was in and out of the lineup, didn't even play in the playoffs, then they bring him in one game off the bench, he scores 30. All right? In a playoff game!”

Kuminga has played just 18 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. He started 13 games for the Warriors, including the first 12 matchups after Steve Kerr named him a starter before their third game of the season.

But things have rapidly deteriorated to the point where Jonathan Kuminga has not played in any game since December 18th against the Phoenix Suns. He's been a healthy scratch for almost the entirety of this stretch as the Warriors keep him around the team and at practice, but do not play him.

“Kuminga is a freak talent and athlete!” Rivers continued. “I'm talking about he does things on the court jumping wise and explosion wise that people are like, ‘whoa!' How the hell can this guy not get a minute on a sorry ass Warriors team?! It drives me crazy! I watch the Warriors all the time! I watch more basketball now in my life than I ever have due to to my new job at NBC. And I'm watching this piss poor ass Warriors team and I'm like how the hell goes this guy not get off the bench?! I'm watching Podziemski, Moody, a bunch of other random ass players and those guys are good. And Moody's solid, Podziemski's solid. They got other players I've never heard of. Pat Spencer plays before Kuminga! He hasn't played in 14 games. He's 6-foot-8 and is a scorer. The Warriors half the time struggle scoring and they have a 20 point per game player who sits at the end of the bench because the coach don't like him. It's personal and I know this because I'm close to Kuminga's camp. I know about things that I can't say on air.”

The biggest issue — or at least what the Warriors have said publicly — is how to get lineups featuring Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga to play together on the court as three non-shooters.

Head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that last season after the acquisition of Butler that the Warriors had to find a balance for playing their young forward with their new star.

That is exactly what Rivers addressed.

“Who else are the teams and knockdown shooter — like, knockdown — other than Steph [Curry]?” Rivers asked.

“[Moses] Moody,” Rivers' co-host Pausha Haghighi responded.

“Okay, so then that's the point,” Rivers began to counter. “So why is Kuminga guy everyone's like, ‘he doesn't fit. He's a non shooter.' Man, the whole team's a non-shooter! No one shoots but Steph! No one is a knockdown knockdown other than Steph. So f**k off with the Kuminga doesn't fit their playing style. Neither does Jimmy and you all brought him in. It makes zero sense.

“Them bringing in Jimmy, who's a replica of what Kuminga does in some ways, is the biggest contradiction to Kuminga's whole— Kuminga probably saw that and was like, ‘wait, then why did y'all never play me? Why are y'all bringing him in and never played me?' He can't shoot. Draymond [Green] can't shoot. Gary Payton can't shoot. All these dudes can't shoot. But Kuminga can't play now. People would say, well, ‘Gary Payton knows his role, he knows how to screen in, he's always moving out the ball, he knows how to play well Steph. Okay, fair. So I'll give him and Draymond the pass. Draymond's obviously Draymond Green, so I give those two a pass. Dog, the rest of the roster is still what?”

Austin Rivers says the Jonathan Kuminga situation is bull sh*t and personal “This is a 20 point per game caliber player. I know this because he’s done it. He is a freak talent and athlete. How the hell can this guy not get a minute on a sorry a** Warriors team? It drives me… pic.twitter.com/Vl2YGGEUqm — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 16, 2026

For what it's worth, Rivers and the Curry family are close. Austin Rivers' sister, Callie, is the wife of Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry, brother of star Stephen.

The Warriors have until February 5th to find a trade for Jonathan Kuminga. After years of this back-and-forth where the organization tries to get him to play and adapt to a certain style, the Warriors are widely expected to part ways with their young forward.