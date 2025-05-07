If anyone was worried about Buddy Hield letting his amazing 33-point Game 7 effort versus the Houston Rockets get to his head, that should not be a problem after his wardrobe mistake on Tuesday night. The veteran 3-point specialist put on the wrong pair of shorts for the Golden State Warriors' Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 collision with the Minnesota Timberwolves, via ClutchPoints. He smiled, rushed to change and received a delay of game penalty.

We all get humbled, sometimes when we least expect it. The discombobulation seemingly translated to the court, as Hield struggled immensely from the field and did not make a bucket in the first half. Though, with Stephen Curry ruled out for the remainder of the contest after suffering a hamstring strain in the second quarter, the 32-year-old picked up the slack. He scored 16 points in the third, halting a Timberwolves run and keeping the Warriors in control heading into the final frame.

Buddy Hield started the game in the wrong shorts so he had to run back to the locker room 😂pic.twitter.com/j5DnI7ToZQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors might need to depend on Hield more frequently going forward

Hield's presently erratic nature can be taxing for Dubs fans to endure, but when he gets hot from the floor, no one can deny the momentum-altering effect the sharpshooter can have on a contest. The Rockets dared him to beat them in a do-or-die clash in the first round of the playoffs, and that is precisely what he did. If Curry is going to miss multiple games in this series, Golden State desperately requires an offensive spark. With an ability to ignite at a moment's notice, Hield perfectly fits that role.

The Warriors need him to be more consistent in the postseason, though. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft carries plenty of appeal, shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point land for his career and rarely missing any games in nine years. His Game 7 heroics do not have to be a fluke. He contains the offensive skill set and track record to boost the Warriors throughout the playoffs.

But before he can regularly impact the game, Buddy Hield must regularly figure out how to get dressed.