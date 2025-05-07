Coming off of a grueling seven-game series against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors are starting their second round tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 on Tuesday night. However, beating a very good Wolves squad just got much tougher.

Star point guard Stephen Curry limped to the locker room during the second quarter of the game after appearing to injure his left leg during play. Curry tried to play a few possessions after suffering the injury, but continued to grab at the injury and went to the locker room at the next timeout.

Shortly after Curry went back to the locker room, it was revealed that Curry has a left hamstring strain and will not return to the game, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

This is obviously a major development, as Curry is one of the best players remaining in the playoffs. He was off to a red-hot start in Game 1 with 13 early points as the Warriors have jumped out to a 44-31 lead at halftime.

Hamstring strains are usually not a day-to-day injury, but it remains to be seen how serious the injury is and whether Curry will be able to play later in the series. Game 2 in Minnesota is on Thursday night and Game 3 is back in San Francisco on Saturday.

Curry has already been playing through a thumb injury that he dealt with for a large chunk of the regular season before re-injuring it late in the year just before the playoffs started. He has been wearing a wrap on his shooting hand to protect that thumb and is now dealing with the hamstring injury as well.

The sharpshooter doesn't have a ton of time to recover, as the series will play every other day through Game 5. However, if a Game 6 is necessary, the two teams will get three days off before that Game 6 in San Francisco on May 18.