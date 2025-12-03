Draymond Green did not pause when asked whether the Golden State Warriors could take any moral victories from a 124-112 loss to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The 19-year Warriors veteran shook his head and answered the way only he can.

“Hell nah,” Green said bluntly when speaking to the media postgame.

Golden State pushed the 21-1 Thunder deeper into the fourth quarter than expected. This happened without Stephen Curry and with Jimmy Butler sidelined after halftime with a sore left knee. The Warriors trailed by 19 at intermission. However, they stormed back behind Jonathan Kuminga, Pat Spencer, and Buddy Hield, outscoring Oklahoma City 44-28 in the third quarter to slash the deficit to one.

Reporter: “Do you take any moral victory from a game like tonight?” Draymond: “Hell nah. Nope.” pic.twitter.com/HePBJ8jeah — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 3, 2025

The surge did not change Green’s stance. He praised the effort but insisted the Warriors need sharper execution.

“We just played with more force on both sides of the ball,” Green said. “We moved the ball offensively, got downhill, and got kick-outs, which allowed for offensive rebound opportunities. We played with a lot more force in the second half.”

Seth Curry and Pat Spencer give the Warriors highlights against the Thunder

Seth Curry provided the night’s brightest highlight. Signed earlier in the week, the 35-year-old guard made his Warriors season debut and delivered 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting in 18 minutes. His movement and shooting stabilized Golden State’s offense and helped ignite the third-quarter rally.

Spencer continued his upward climb, scoring 17 points and providing Golden State with an interior presence, while Green anchored the defense amid foul trouble. Still, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 38 points and a late burst of shotmaking from Isaiah Joe kept Oklahoma City in control.

Green shouldered blame for a miscommunication during the Thunder’s deciding 18-5 run, but said the Warriors learned how narrow their margin for error is without their stars.

“I didn’t learn much. But I hope our guys learned that if we play hard, we can compete with anybody,” Green said. “[The] margin for error is less, but you give yourself a chance.”

The Warriors begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Philadelphia, still searching for consistency and uninterested in consolation prizes.