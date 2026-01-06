After years of waiting, the X-Men are finally assembling in the MCU in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. Over the last month, fans have witnessed the return of Captain America, Thor, and now the latest drop reveals the arrival of the X-Men.

Earlier today, Marvel released the latest teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, which features Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden returning as their mutant alter egos Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops. Fans can hear Patrick Stewart (who plays Professor X) roaming in his iconic wheelchair while navigating through the abandoned version of his mutant academy.

“Death comes for us all. It's all I know for sure. The question isn't, ‘Are you prepared to die?' The question is, ‘Who will you be when you close your eyes?'” Professor X says.

The teaser then features Professor X clasping the hands of an elderly Magneto, suggesting newfound peace between the two former friends-turned-foes. The brief teaser also showcases the heavily anticipated return of James Marsden's Cyclops, who can be seen ripping off Cyclops's protective eyewear and unleashing the full power of his laser eye blasts.

Article Continues Below

At the end of the trailer, it reads, “The X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday,” confirming their role in the upcoming MCU movie.

The X-Men teaser arrives following the release of the previous two Avengers: Doomsday teaser releases, one featuring the return of Chris Hemsworth's Thor and the other showcasing the return of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. All three now released teasers are part of a series that will come out in the coming few weeks, each highlighting a different character and each one hyping up Avengers: Doomsday's Dec. 18, 2026, release.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on Dec. 18.