Draymond Green did not deny the notion that Steve Kerr made about the current core of the Golden State Warriors being a “fading dynasty.”

Golden State stands out as the most recent dynasty in the NBA. They won four championships from 2015 to 2022, seeing the core of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson dominate teams throughout their time together with Kerr as their head coach.

However, success hasn't been the same since their last title run in 2022. Thompson has since departed and the Warriors added Jimmy Butler III to be the third star of Golden State's current trio.

Green talked about Kerr's recent comments about the Warriors fading as a dynasty during a Dec. 29 episode of The Draymond Green Show. While he agreed with the notion the team is fading due to them getting older, he noted that Kerr didn't say that Golden State has fully faded as one.

“I know a lot was made this week about Steve's comment about us being a fading dynasty. And you know, there could be a lot of emotions when you read a statement like that or hear a statement like that. And for me, I try to process them. And when you get down to it, the reality of it is it's true. Dynasties don't last forever. What you do is you try to prolong them as long as you can. You try to build on them as much as you can. But it's true,” Green said at the 13:35 mark.

“Now, he didn't say we're a dynasty that faded. He said we are a fading dynasty. Guess what? Steph Curry's in year 17. I'm in year 14. Klay Thompson, who's gone, would be in year 15. When you talk the dynasty, Steve Kerr is in his 12th year coaching. He didn't start with us from the beginning. Bob Myers is gone. We've been at it for a while. So, when he says we're a fading dynasty, everyone knows that he's not throwing salt. He's not putting the team down. It's true. But it's our job as the ones inside the dynasty to try to prolong it as long as we're given the opportunity. And that's where we are.”

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

It's clear that Draymond Green still believes in the Warriors' chances of competing for chances despite their core continuing to age. However, it will take a lot for them to ignite a huge run for the core to get one last championship under their belt.

Golden State has a 16-16 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Memphis Grizzlies and three games above the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns by 2.5 games and Minnesota Timberwolves by four games.

Following their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Warriors will prepare for their next road contest. They face the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET.