With all the injuries that occur during the postseason, LeBron James recently threw out the idea of the NBA to give teams a month off before the playoffs. Some people may be fans of that move, but Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green didn't seem to be interested in that idea, and he explained why on his podcast.

“I know Bron talked about there being a month off before the playoffs; I don’t know that that’s possible,” Green said. “A, guys will get a bit out of shape and can have an adverse effect, guys getting back in, and all of a sudden, you pull something because it’s been a month.

“So I don’t know if a month is the right answer, but two weeks – ain’t no NBA player getting out of shape in two weeks, but you can get a lot healthier in two weeks.”

A month does sound like a long time, but something close to two weeks could work. Another idea could be having longer breaks between the playoff games. That would give players a longer time to recover instead of playing a game every other day, which is how most playoff series go.

Draymond Green gives his playoff proposal

Article Continues Below

Green shared the idea of giving players an extra break in between games and gave two examples of how it could've benefited players this postseason.

“You look at Steph Curry pulling a hamstring … Aaron Gordon saying there should be two days in between games – I agree,” Green said. “Here’s the thing: if you end up with a series like [against] Houston, and there’s a day in between games, that’s a four-hour flight from San Francisco to Houston on a day in between games, your rest day.

“By the time you land in Houston, it’s eight o'clock at night … By the time you make it to the hotel, it’s dark. … everything’s quick, you’re trying to get ready for bed. So the recovery process ain’t great.”

There have been complaints for years about how long the NBA season is in general and how there are rarely any breaks for the players throughout the year. It doesn't seem like cutting the season down from 82 games will come true, but the least that could happen is give teams that are heading to the playoffs a substantial break to get their bodies ready to compete for another month or so.