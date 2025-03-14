The Golden State Warriors are on a roll right now, and they got a major contributor back in Jonathan Kuminga in their game against the Sacramento Kings. Even though they've been in a groove, Draymond Green thinks the presence of Kuminga is important when asked about how necessary he is to the team's success.

“Very necessary, because you need that athleticism, you need that force that he plays with,” Green said. “The game is going to get more and more physical as we get down the stretch and into the playoffs, and he can match that physicality. He also can get downhill and use people's physicality and pressure against them.”

"We've been in a groove. But I don't think there's a soul in this building that thought just because we're in that groove we don't need [Jonathan Kuminga] back. We needed him back in a major way." Draymond Green on how important JK is for the rest of the season/playoffs.

Kuminga does it all on the court and was playing some good basketball before getting hurt, and that's what the Warriors want him back doing now.

“We've been in a groove. But I don't think there's a soul in this building that thought just because we're in that groove we don't need [Jonathan Kuminga] back,” Green said. “We needed him back in a major way. It's good to see him come back and have a good game and kind of put all the questions to bed.

“It's one game, nobody is overreacting to it, but it is exactly what we thought. He comes in and just plays JK's game. Don't come in and try to fit in or ‘Oh man I need to do this because the team is rolling.' Nobody cares, just come in and be JK and get downhill, get to the rim. On the defensive end, bring that intensity. We need him to come in and be the stud that he is regardless of who's here. We still need JK to be JK.”

Jonathan Kuminga returns to the court for the Warriors

Adding Kuminga back to the fold for the Warriors will be big for them, especially during this time of the season where every game is important for seeding purposes. Jimmy Butler has come in since the trade deadline and turned the team around with his play style, and Kuminga should make things even better.

The Warriors could become a team nobody wants to see in the playoffs, and if they can implement Kuminga into what they're doing, it could be scary for the Western Conference team. Stephen Curry is also playing some of his best basketball right now, and it looks like he's ready to make a final run at another championship during this era of the Warriors.