A dramatic win by the Golden State Warriors over the Houston Rockets had quite a skirmish after the game. After all, Draymond Green had a technical foul earlier in the game.

Rockets guard Jalen Green and Warriors forward Draymond Green avoided a fiery altercation at mid-court.

Jalen Green had some words for Draymond Green after the Warriors Game 4 victory 👀 pic.twitter.com/1UeyEta1Hp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

It all started with Jalen Green and Jimmy Butler talking at center court. While tensions were there, the Rockets lost the game seconds before. They clearly were not happy.

However, suspensions are not the way to go because of too much chirping and not controlling emotions. If anyone knows a thing about that, it would be Green.

He has a major chip on his shoulder regarding intensity. Although it can come out of nowhere, the Warriors' forward can manage that as good as anyone.

Cooler heads prevailed, and both Greens walked away. Risking a suspension in the NBA playoffs would be advantageous for Golden State.

However, elite players are basketball purists. They don't want something to negate that, especially one that is layered in emotions.

Jalen Green and Draymond Green save Warriors-Rockets tension

Tension is common this time of the year. Playoffs are here, and there is everything at stake. A win or loss can easily dictate the course of the rest of the season.

Although the Rockets are the No. 2 seed, the Warriors have been favored in this series. Their experience is a major element to the story.

The Warriors forward has a plethora of that. He's been in the highest-stake environments and knows what it is like. This is likely nothing to him.

Either way, both Greens are in line for an eventful and tight series. All three games thus far have been close, and it doesn't seem that a blowout is imminent.

At the end of the day, this scuffle is nothing to worry about. Funny enough, it is only a blimp of the series between the Rockets and Warriors.