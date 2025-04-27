During Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets series, Draymond Green picked up a technical foul after charging at the official.

Draymond Green chased after the ref and screamed “CALL THE FOUL” pic.twitter.com/OXk3jBOZT6 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a crazy incident, but it is one that people are too familiar with. However, this is a symptom of the NBA playoffs. The intensity picks up, and tensions are high.

Not to mention, the series between the Rockets and the Warriors has plenty of tension from previous years. Also, Green experienced the thick of the rivalry with Houston.

Either way, it's a technical foul that could swing the momentum of the game. Green's passion might have to be tempered for the Warriors to win this game.

Furthermore, Green cannot afford to be ejected from Game 3. After all, Jimmy Butler is ruled out and is dealing with a lower body injury.

He's been the catalyst for the offense and defense. Still, Green's impact comes from a leadership sense. He's been in the fire before and understands the intensity.

That characteristic can be the difference maker or a detriment, depending on what angle the officials decide to take.

Warriors' Draymond Green hit with tech vs Rockets

This is the first technical foul of the game for Green. Again, his presence is more than what the stat sheet indicates. He's a major proponent offensively and defensively.

Funny enough, he's been in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. While the award went to Evan Mobley, Green made a strong running and case for the award.

That's besides the point though.

The fact that he impacts the game as much as he does is impressive. Also, Green has been a defensive ace, and has embraced Jerry Stakhouse's defensive philosophy.

This game between the Rockets and Warriors continues to be close. If Green stays in, he'll be a major X-factor in whatever way the game goes.