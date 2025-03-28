After Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II was sidelined for the season due to a torn ligament in his left thumb, Draymond Green is asking for more from forward Jonathan Kuminga.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green laid out exactly why he believes it is Kuminga's time.

“If I’m Jonathan Kuminga right now I’m saying with GP out I want to guard the best guard when I come into the game,” he said. “I want to be the point of attack defender. I’m going to hawk this guard, I’m going to change the momentum of this game. I’m going to embrace that because we know he can score right, like we know what he’s capable of on the offensive end. Imagine him embracing that role and saying, I’m guarding the best. I’m picking up full, I’m going to work myself to exhaustion because I’m going to defend so hard. That’s how you win championships. So if I’m Jonathon Kuminga that’s my mindset.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr echoed Green's sentiments in wanting Kuminga to fill the void.

Payton was the Warriors' top defensive guard before his injury. Opponents have shot 46.8% overall and 36.4% from the three points line with him in the game. Now in Payton's absence, it looks as if Kuminga is the key to get them through the rest of the season before the playoffs.

Jonathan Kuminga is the right guy at the right time

Kuminga is in a unique position to prove himself. The Warriors recently acquired Jimmy Butler during the trade deadline and took over for Kuminga when he was out with an ankle injury.

Since then, the Warriors have gone 16-5. However, Kuminga has been overlooked since the acquisition of Butler, and with Payton gone, this could be his opportunity.

After all, he is known for his ability to at ball pressure, rebounding, and protecting the rim. Skills that have garnered Kuminga a 113.3 defensive rating.

He will be a restricted-free agent at the end of the year. If Kuminga can rise to the occassion, teams will likely want to secure him for the long run, not to mention the Warriors wanting to match any potential offers.