Steve Kerr is placing a lot of focus on Jonathan Kuminga in the Golden State Warriors' rotation following a significant injury to Gary Payton II.

Payton II suffered a torn ligament in his thumb, which will sideline him indefinitely. His defense has been crucial to the Warriors' success in the second half of the season, meaning another player will need to step up in his place.

Which is why Kerr named Kuminga as the next man up in terms of being a defensive stopper. He explained his reasoning to that decision to The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater.

“It opens up an opportunity for (Jonathan Kuminga) to be that defensive stopper, the guy we’ve relied on Gary to be,” Kerr said.

What's next for Steve Kerr, Warriors

Losing Gary Payton II will be a tough loss in the Warriors' backcourt, meaning the frontcourt will have more responsibility with Steve Kerr relying on Jonathan Kuminga as the next guy up.

Kuminga has missed a chunk of the season due to injury. In the 39 appearances he made so far, he is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Since returning from a 30-game absence, he is putting up 14 points, three rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Golden State has a 41-31 record on the season, holding the seventh spot of the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Clippers while being three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, competing for an automatic playoff spot.

The Warriors will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New Orleans Pelicans on March 28 at 8 p.m. ET.