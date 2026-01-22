The Golden State Warriors could be in the trade market heavily before the deadline, and for two reasons. The first reason is to add depth after the ACL injury to Jimmy Butler, which will force him to miss the remainder of the season. The other reason is for Jonathan Kuminga, who requested a trade after logging 16 straight DNPs, despite being healthy.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. spoke about Kuminga's trade request, and his quote seemed to be a shot at the player's value.

“In terms of demands, when you make a demand, there needs to be a demand,” Dunleavy said in a recent press conference.

As most people took it as a jab, Draymond Green saw it in a different light. During his latest podcast, Green shared what he thought Dunleavy was really trying to say.

“Mike Dunleavy went viral for JK’s trade demand. He said, ‘I’m aware of that, in terms of demands when you make a demand there needs to be demand in the market.’ When I first read the quote, I was like that’s spicy,” Green said. “Then when you actually watch the clip, you’re like, oh, I get what he’s saying. He’s answering the question about, yes, I know they made a trade demand, but there has to be demand.

“In order for there to be demand, we have to scour the market. We’re going to search the market and see what demand there is there.”

It's quite uncertain what Dunleavy was trying to say with that quote, but at the end of the day, it doesn't look like Kuminga has much value. There seem to be teams interested in him, but it also depends on what they're offering the Warriors in return. If it's not enough for Dunleavy to make a deal, it seems like he won't make a trade happen.