The Golden State Warriors have been linked to a possible trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for quite some time now. It's a move that has fans everywhere on pins and needles, and it seems to include Draymond Green as well.

In the latest episode of the “Draymond Green Show,” the 35-year-old forward went on an NSFW rant about the Warriors' trade pursuit for Antetokounmpo. Green admits that he does not have any inside information and that he's waiting to see what happens just like everyone else.

“There's been a lot of news about the trade deadline and the Dubs,” said Green… “As of yesterday, everybody is talking Giannis, and does the Warriors make a trade for Giannis? This is not the podcast you find that out. I actually don't have a f****** clue. I have no idea. I know what you know. Which is exactly what I saw and read, which are the same things that you saw and read. So, I have no clue. I did see that Giannis is preparing for an exit from Milwaukee. Whether that's at the deadline or the offseason, apparently, it's inevitable, and it's gonna happen.”

The NBA trade deadline is set for February 5. So, the Warriors still have several days to potentially talk trade with the Bucks for the 31-year-old superstar. Until then, it's probably safe to say nobody is going to acquire any inside knowledge about the situation from Draymond Green.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a calf injury right now and is not expected to return to action until late February or early March. He's played 30 out of the available 46 games with the Bucks this season. In those contests, the nine-time All-Star is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 64.5% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the three-point line.