We are one step closer to the 2026 NFL Draft now that the scouting combine is in the books. As always, the annual “underwear Olympics” shook up the draft board as players were poked, prodded, weighed, measured, and put through their paces in drills that look nothing like a down of professional football. Despite this fact, opinions were either changed or solidified at this event in Indianapolis, so let’s examine what a post-combine 2026 NFL Mock Draft may look like.

Previous mock draft: NFL Mock Draft 1.0 | Mock Draft 2.0 | Mock Draft 3.0

1. Las Vegas Raiders — QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Previous: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Not much has changed at the top, although Raiders fans may be even more excited now that Fernando Mendoza will be their franchise quarterback. The Heisman Trophy winner measured 6-foot-5, 236 pounds, which means he’s already added over 10 pounds to his Indiana playing weight. Mendoza is locked in and ready for the next level.

2. New York Jets — EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Previous: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The post-2026 NFL Scouting Combine shakeup in this mock draft starts at No. 2, as the Jets add pass-rusher David Bailey as opposed to Arvell Reese, who has been slated here in our last two mocks. While Reese showed incredible athleticism at the combine, he’s still a linebacker and a hypothetical pass rusher, while Bailey showed enough to prove his FBS-leading 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss weren’t a fluke.

3. Arizona Cardinals — LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Previous: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

The Cardinals need talent up and down the depth chart, so they can go best player available here. Yes, the team has struggled developing undersized linebacker/edge rusher hybrids in recent years, but Reese is too much of a talent to pass up at No. 3. Plus, retained defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is one of the great young defensive minds in the league right now, so adding a versatile piece like Reese could be transformative.

4. Tennessee Titans — EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Previous: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Robert Saleh is a creative defensive coach who gets creative with his pass rush, running stunts, twists, double mug, and a Wide 9 alignment at times. Rueben Bain Jr. may have posted an incredibly short-for-his-position 30-7/8-inch arms, but his productivity at Miami is hard to ignore. Saleh is the perfect coach to get the best out of Bain at the next level, so the former Hurricane won’t fall too far, and it will still be a steal.

5. New York Giants — OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Previous: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

This pick has stayed consistent through the last two ClutchPoints 2026 NFL Mock Draft runs. John Harbaugh knows he needs to build through the trenches, and Mauigoa is a plug-and-play right tackle or potential All-Pro guard at the next level. Ideally, it’s the former rather than the latter with the No. 5 pick, but it’s not bad to have that floor. The only thing that could mess this up for the G Men is if the Cardinals snag the big man at No. 3.

6. Cleveland Browns — OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Previous: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The Browns are rebuilding their offensive line from the ground up, and trading for Tytus Howard to play right tackle was step one. Step two is drafting the biggest riser from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. The big Bulldog came in at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with 34 ¾-inch arms. In an offensive class with a lot of right tackle/guard tweeners, Freeling is a true LT prospect whose upside is worth a gamble this high.

7. Washington Commanders — LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Previous: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Another huge combine winner was Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. The converted safety is a perfect prototypical modern off-ball linebacker with incredible athleticism. He is the LB version of now-Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori from the 2025 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-5, 244 pounds, Styles ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, which was significantly faster than his 6-foot-2, 192-pound Buckeyes’ teammate, wide receiver Carnell Tate, who ran a 4.53. Dan Quinn will be salivating to put Styles in the middle of his defense and make him his next Bobby Wagner.

8. New Orleans Saints — WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Previous: WR Malakai Lemon, USC

Speaking of Carnell Tate, Styles’ teammate won’t have to wait very long to hear his name called. The Saints need a receiver, and, despite his ugly 40 time, Tate is the best of the bunch when he puts the pads on. Plus, New Orleans has taken a chance in the past on a Buckeyes WR, despite size concerns, and Chris Olave has worked out pretty well for the franchise.

9. Kansas City Chiefs — RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Previous: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

This is one pick we’re trying to manifest here in the ClutchPoints 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Patrick Mahomes hasn’t had a dynamic run game since Kareem Hunt’s rookie season (2017), and coming off his knee injury, the QB needs one now more than ever. Jeremiyah Love put on a show at the combine (4.36 40 at 6-feet, 212 pounds), proving that he’s as good on paper as he is on the field. Love in KC is a perfect match.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Previous: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

The Bengals' defense hasn’t been good in a long time, but it’s been awful since safety Jessie Bates III walked in 2023. Caleb Downs is the best playmaker in this draft, and he will transform whichever defense he goes to. If he does fall to No. 10 because of positional value, the Bengals should run this pick up to the podium and reap the benefits for years to come.

11. Miami Dolphins — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Previous: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The Dolphins have big needs on both sides of the ball, but with no QB and defensive-minded Jeff Hafley coming in as coach, it makes sense to try to make the defense as good as possible for now. In Mansoor Delane, the ‘Phins address a big hole on D and get a gifted defensive back who has the potential to be a true shutdown corner in the league. He’s not afraid to be physical, either, and should become to top pro CB quickly.

12. Dallas Cowboys — DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Previous: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Another big NFL combine riser was Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound DT ran a 5.04 40 and posted a 34-inch vertical. His 84 ¾-inch wingspan is the longest measured for a DT since 1999. He is raw and struggled last season while dealing with a foot injury, but the rare athleticism can’t be ignored. Jerry Jones will surely think that if he can get him with NFL coaching and put him next to Quinnen Williams, the chances of him becoming a dominating DT are real.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons) — CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Previous: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

If all things were equal, Jermod McCoy and Mansoor Delane would be battling to be the No. 1 corner off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, with McCoy coming off an ACL injury, he’ll fall to CB2 in this class. Still, McCoy is supremely talented and physically gifted, even if he wasn’t able to show that off at the NFL combine. The Rams are a team that can afford to wait a bit on a great talent, though, and when McCoy returns to full health, LA will get a ballhawk and potential Pro Bowl CB.

14. Baltimore Ravens — WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Previous: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson is another example of a layer who may have been first selected among his position group if not for injury. If the Ravens are OK with that injury history, picking this 6-foot-2, 203-pound pass-catcher is a no-brainer, as he has all the skills to be the WR1 the Ravens have been longing for. And while he couldn’t show off his speed at the combine, Tyson did to a staggering 26 reps on the bench press, which was only bested by 14 players, most offensive and defensive linemen.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

Previous: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Buccaneers need a pass rusher, and while tight end is also a need and Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq impressed at the combine, EDGE is the bigger hole. In Ahkeem Mesidor, the Bucs get one of the best, most proven, and NFL-ready rushers in this class. Yes, he is 25, but Tampa Bay is a win-now team, so they will be less concerned about his second contract in five years.

16. New York Jets (from Colts) — WR Makai Lemon, USC

Previous: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

While measurables have pushed some 2026 NFL Draft prospects down the board, USC WR Makai Lemon slides in this mock draft because of his strange overall performance. His media interview was odd, and there is now a viral video of him obviously ignoring a coach’s instructions in the drills. Still, his tape shows an all-around wideout who is too good to drop too far. Plus, you know … it’s the Jets!

17. Detroit Lions — OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Previous: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Spencer Fano has slid down many NFL mock draft boards after coming in with just 32 1/8-inch arms, which is well short of the 34-inch bar that many teams have for tackles. However, in the ClutchPoints 2026 NFL Mock Draft, we already had the Utah OT lower than most. In Detroit, though, Fano could be a perfect fit. He can play guard or even center this season—he was snapping the ball at the combine—and maybe move out to tackle in a year or two when Taylor Decker retires. It’s a win-win for the Lions.

18. Minnesota Vikings — S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Previous: CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

After Caleb Downs, it seemed like there was a full round or so drop off until the next safety would come off the board. However, after Oregon S Dillon Thieneman posted a 4.35-second 40 and 41-inch vertical, another safety leaped into the first round. Thieneman is the type of all-around, athletic defensive back who will fit perfectly in Brian Flores’ system and be a perfect replacement for Harrison Smith.

19. Carolina Panthers — EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Previous: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Panthers need a pass rusher, and since they are ahead of schedule with their rebuild, shockingly making the playoffs last year, they can afford to take a bit of a gamble here. Keldric Faulk is 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with long arms (34 3/8 inches) and excellent athleticism. He is still a project who hasn’t had the production that matches the ability yet, but he doesn’t turn 21 until September, so there is simply too much upside here for the Panthers to ignore in the late-middle first round. Plus, his on-and off-field character is elite, which makes him a solid bet to improve rapidly.

Article Continues Below

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers) — LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Previous: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

CJ Allen is the off-ball linebacker Jerry Jones apparently wishes Micah Parsons was. He is tough, rangy, and an incredible leader in the middle of the defense. Allen will be an extension of the DC on the field, and if the Cowboys do take a DT like Caleb Banks at No. 12, the LB should have a ton of free space to operate in next season.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Previous: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

None of the wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft class impressed all that much, which could be a boon for teams in the 20s like the Steelers. Washington wideout Denzel Boston measured 6-foot-4, 212 pounds and looked good in the drills, but didn’t run a 40 to help boost (or severely hurt) his draft stock. Boston’s tape is impressive, though, and lining him up opposite DK Metcalf will give the Steelers one of the most intimidating WR groups in the league next season.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Previous: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

This one is pretty simple and has been for a while in the ClutchPoints 2026 NFL Mock Draft. The Chargers need interior offensive line help to better protect Justin Herbert and boost the run game. Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane is the best true guard in the draft. Let’s not overthink this one and just move on.

23. Philadelphia Eagles — TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Previous: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

After running a 4.39-second 40, which was faster than all but the top-10 WRs (but at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds), Kenyon Sadiq could easily find his way into the top 15 picks of this draft. There are a few landing spots that make a ton of sense, but if the Dolphins, Rams, and Buccaneers all decide to go defense as they do in this NFL mock draft, Sadiq could slip into the 20s. If that happens, Howie Roseman and the Eagles will, once again, get one of the steals of the draft to replace Dallas Goedert.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars) — WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Previous: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

With an offensive tackle already on the roster, the Browns can continue building the offense for the next QB, be that Shedeur Sanders or someone else. In KC Concepcion, the Browns would get an electric playmaker who, at worst, should be an excellent gadget-play and return man. At best, Concepcion showed he has enough size at 6-feet, 196 pounds, to be an explosive WR1 at the next level.

25. Chicago Bears — DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Previous: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

It has seemed for a while now like the Bears were destined to take a defensive tackle at No. 25. It fits a need, and the way the draft board looks, it makes more sense than a defensive end here. Before the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Caleb Banks or Peter Woods seemed like the options. After Banks’ eye-popping weekend, Woods is the option. If he can prove 2025 was just a bad year all Clemson players, this could be a steal.

26. Buffalo Bills — EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Previous: EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

The only EDGE with shorter arms than Rueben Bain Jr. in this draft is Cashius Howell. With 30 ¼-inch arms and at 6-foot-2 ½, Howell doesn’t have the length teams look for in a DE. That said, in Jim Leonard’s aggressive, blitzing 3-4 defense, a player like Howell could thrive. He put up 11.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for a loss last season in the SEC, so in the right system, he could be a menace, despite his arm length, and the Bills need a young, dynamic pass rusher.

27. San Francisco 49ers — WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Previous: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

With the wide receiver options getting thin, the 49ers could look at Omar Cooper Jr., who ran a 4.42 40 at 6 feet, 199 pounds. Cooper is a jack-of-all-trades whose numbers suggest he’s more athletic than originally thought. He may not have the n-doubt WR1 upside some of these WR prospects have, but he may be the perfect Juwan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk replacement as he often gets comped to a pretty good former San Francisco receiver, Deebo Samuel.

28. Houston Texans — OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Previous: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

The Texans are another team in the midst of Extreme Makeover: Offense Edition, as they traded normal-sized (6-foot-5, 322 pounds) OT Tytus Howard and added bruising back David Montgomery. After drafting 6-foot-6, 331-pound OT Aireonte Ersery last year, taking 6-foot-7, 352-pound Kadyn Proctor seems in line with what they are doing. DeMeco Ryans obviously wants to transition to a power run team to take pressure off of CJ Stroud, and who better to help with that than Alabama’s mountain of a man?

29. Los Angeles Rams — QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Previous: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

With a bonus first-round pick this year and no glaring holes on the roster, the Rams can take a flyer on Matthew Stafford’s heir apparent in Ty Simpson. At the NFL combine, the Crimson Tide QB showed he is a calm, accurate, cerebral signal-caller with near-flawless feet and mechanics. That sounds like something Stafford and Sean McVay can turn into a real NFL QB after a year or two of sitting and learning.

30. Denver Broncos — LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Previous: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Because he’s just 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, there is a realistic chance Jacob Rodriguez falls t the second or even the early third round. However, if a team can get out of its own way and just go ahead and fill a need with the best defensive player in college football last season, this could work out great. Sean Payton drafts to the beat of his own drummer, and he’ll se Rdriguez for what he is: an incredible football player at any level.

31. New England Patriots — OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Previous: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

At some point, the Patriots will cut their losses and move Will Campbell to guard, where he will be much better. They may face some criticism for taking an obvious guard so high, but it’ll all be for the best in the long run. In Campbell’s short-armed stead, the Pats will go with Max Iheanachor, who has no such issues. The 6-foot-6, 331-pound tackle (with 33 7/8-inch arms) is an NFL left tackle waiting to happen. His run blocking is already elite, and at the Senior Bowl, he showed his pass blocking is good enough to start in Week 1 next season.

32. Seattle Seahawks — OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Previous: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

The Super Bowl champs can add another young stud to an offensive line that already boasts Abraham Lucas, Charles Cross, and Grey Zabel, who are 27, 25, and 23, respectively. Add 24-year-old Emmanuel Pregnon to that list, who should be a solid to high-level guard for years to come in the league, and the Seahawks will have an O-line built to win not just one, but multiple Lombardi Trophies.