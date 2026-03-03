While the Carolina Panthers seem to be comfortable with Bryce Young, they need to build around him and the defense in the draft. And here is the Panthers’ seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator after the NFL Combine.

Coming off a playoff season, the Panthers believe they are a few pieces away from being a real contender.

Let’s see what the PFF draft robot sent their way.

Round 1, Pick 19: DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

The Panthers want to improve their run defense, and this pick gives them a nice push in that direction. McDonald is considered to be an eventual plus-starter, according to NFL.com.

“A talented run defender, McDonald plays with natural leverage and rattles pads with his initial contact,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s quick to locate ball-carriers, play off of blocks, and rally to the action. His technique is a bit underdeveloped, and he’s not a natural drain-clogger against double teams. But he still managed an unusually high tackle rate as an interior defender.

“Quicker hand strikes should allow for more efficient reps and earlier wins at the point. He offers limited rush value, so his money will be made by giving grief to centers and guards as an even-front nose tackle with starting potential.”

The 6-foot-2, 326-pound McDonald said he’s a hand-fighter, according to newyorkjets.com.

“My power is my hands, I'm going strong in the middle,” McDonald said. “My high school coach said being a war daddy, being that guy in the middle, just copy everything and be disruptive on all downs. I've been playing this game since I was four years old, and this is what I want to do. I want to surround myself with good people and just do good things for my team and just win.”

Also, McDonald disputed Zierlein’s double-team assessment.

“I welcome double teams,” McDonald said. “I command double teams, and I'm going to free up the linebackers. And whichever team decides to take me, that's what you're going to get.”

Round 2, Pick 51: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

This could be a sneaky good pick. There are some excellent linebackers in the 2026 draft. And being ranked No. 5 isn’t a bad thing at all.

Hill could be an impact player with his straight-line play, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Watch Texas play, and the first thing that jumps out is how fast Hill gets from Point A to Point B,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “This is a linebacker who plays like his hair is on fire every snap, flying around the field with a combination of speed and controlled aggression that's rare at the position.

“His run defense is legitimately elite. He diagnoses plays instantly, attacks downhill, and finishes with violence. The tackling ability is legit. Offensive coordinators had to account for him on every carry, and that kind of disruption translates immediately to Sundays.”

Hill is considered a plug-and-play starter from Day 1. And combined with McDonald, this would give the Panthers a tremendous one-two rookie punch in the middle of the defense.

Round 3, Pick 83: WR CJ Daniels, Miami (FL)

The grade didn’t come in high for Daniels, according to NFL.com. So this might turn out to be the Panthers’ first questionable pick. It’s likely a reach. In fact, he might not even make the roster.

“Daniels has a tremendous feel for creating catch opportunities with varied route tempo, body control, and late separation tactics,” Zierlein wrote. “He will struggle against a quality press and might need to be schemed into releases against certain corners. He’s confident, crafty, and focused, but he’s average after the catch and unlikely to help on special teams. So his road to a roster spot will be challenging.

Round 4, Pick 119: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

Don’t sleep on this guy, according to Pro Football Focus. He could be a surprise.

“Tucker generated a 93.3 PFF pass-rush grade to go along with 14 sacks, six quarterback hits and 41 hurries on 316 pass-rushing snaps in 2025,” Jordan Plocher wrote. “He also posted a 40.8% win rate when rushing against true pass sets, which ranks first in the class among edge defenders with at least 200 pass-rushing snaps.”

Round 5, Pick 156: EDGE Max Llewellyn, Iowa

It’s good that the Panthers are chasing sacks, even this late in the draft. However, strength is an issue for Llewellyn, according to NFL.com.

“Llewellyn (6-foot-6) is a tall, well-built base end, but it appears he lacks the play strength and anchor to carry his production into the league,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays with a lack of knee-bend that limits balance on contact and anchor through engagement. He lacks explosiveness as a pass rusher but has access to a variety of rush plans and moves that can create opportunities inside the pocket.”

Round 5, Pick 157: G Beau Stephens, Iowa

The Panthers pair teammates with their back-to-back picks. Like Llewellyn, he doesn’t come with a full NFL arsenal, according to NFL.com.

“His comfort level and consistency drop somewhat when working beyond inside/outside zone,” Zierlein wrote. “His lack of length will become more noticeable once he hits the pros.”

Round 6, Pick 199: WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

He has good size at 6-4 and 208 pounds, but he’s not a natural hands catcher. That results in drops. Also, he doesn’t have elite-end speed. Furthermore, he struggles in contested-catch situations.

Round 7, Pick 235: TE Lake McRee, USC

The good news for McRee is that he improved his stock at the NFL Combine, according to a post on X by Ryan Dyrud.

“I’ve always said Lake McRee doesn’t jump off the page and wow, but he just does everything so well. Gonna be a very solid Pro.”