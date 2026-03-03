The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to wring another championship out of the Matthew Stafford era next year when the quarterback returns for his age 38 season. Stafford is coming off an MVP win this season, which saw the Rams fall just short of defeating the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Stafford has one more year on the two-year contract he signed in May of 2025 to stay with the franchise, and now, more information is coming to light on how the Rams plan to approach the potential future Hall of Famer's twilight years.

“Les Snead said Rams and Matthew Stafford will continue to take a year-to-year approach in terms of his future. Said the two sides could agree to a contract extension this offseason, but even then it would be with the understanding that Stafford would decide on his future in a year,” reported Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News on X, formerly Twitter.

Snead also spoke on whether or not the Rams will work to find a successor for Stafford at some point in the near future.

“Snead said they're always working through scenarios and have always been honest about Stafford being closer to retirement than not. While ‘that's always a possibility,' he said, ‘it's not a desperate matter,'” per Stu Jackson of the Rams on X.

Stafford has been a consummate professional during his NFL career and would certainly be understanding if the Rams wanted to potentially draft or sign a younger quarterback to wait in the wings while he finishes out his career.

Meanwhile, the Rams should have some avenues to get better in the free agency period this year, which is set to get underway on March 11. Los Angeles will be looking to add to what is already one of the top rosters in the NFL, one that came painfully close to another Super Bowl appearance this past season.