Resident Evil Requiem Review Scores are starting to surface, but what do critics think of the game? The latest entry in the RE series is the first in roughly 5 years, and brings a brand new story and protagonist for players to see. But Requiem also brings back some familiar faces in an effort to blend both survival horror and action. But what did critics think of the game?

Resident Evil Requiem Review Scores – 88 on Metacritic



As of February 11th, 2026, Resident Evil Requiem currently has an aggregated score of 88 on Metacritic based on 116 total critic reviews. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam.

CGMagazine gave Resident Evil Requiem a 10/10 Review Score, saying it “stands as one of the finest horror games ever made”. Overall, they loved the game's plot, theme, characters, gameplay, and graphics. They liked the balance of survival horror in Grace's sections, and the action-heavy gameplay in Leon's. Furthermore, they enjoyed the presence of zombies, especially the ones who were performing a routine even after death.

Game Informer gave Requiem a 9.75/10 score. The reviewer said that Requiem was the name of their “favorite Resident Evil”. They enjoyed the balance between Grace and Leon's segments, noting the different but fun mixture throughout the campaign. Furthermore, they liked the game's locations such as the Care Center and Raccoon City.

Destructoid gave the game a 9.5/10, calling it an “exceptionally well-made nostalgia romp that elevates everything that makes the series special”. Like many others, the reviewer enjoyed the differences between Grace and Leon's segments. They also liked the game's story, voice acting, graphics, and the option to switch between third and first-person. However, they felt there wasn't a lot of puzzles, and that there were “head-scratching narrative decisions toward the end”.

Dualshockers gave Resident Evil Requiem a 9/10 Review Score. They wrote that the game “is everything that RE fans could want out of the next entry in the series and more”. They also noted that it has “the most fun gameplay Resident Evil has ever had”. Furthermore also liked the story, which opened up more opportunities for the future of the series.

PCMag gave the game a 4.5/5 Review Score, calling it “an expertly crafted shooter that balances action and horror”. The reviewer also noted the game's great visuals on their PS5 Pro, thanks to the strong performance of RE Engine. They noted that despite there being “several flaws” in the narrative, it still offers one of the strongest stories in the series.

IGN gave Resident Evil Requiem a 9/10 Review Score. The reviewer says the game “successfully splices two separate strains of survival horror together”. The reviewer enjoyed the survival horror segments with Grace, as well as the action-packed moments with Leon. However, while they liked the game, they hoped for more side content, like a Mercenaries mode.

Giant Bomb gave the game a 4/5 Review Score. Like many reviewers, they liked the blend of Grace's horrific moments and Leon's action-packed ones. The reviewer especially liked Grace's sections. However, while they found Leon's sections fun, they didn't have the “same sense of franchise evolution” as Grace's sections.

GameSpot gave Resident Evil Requiem an 8/10 Review Score. While they did like the game, they noted that it “leans too hard on past successes and nostalgia, and so doesn't show its fans any new ideas”. But the reviewer did enjoy the human-like mannerisms of the zombies. Furthermore, they liked gameplay mechanics like Grace's blood-crafting and Leon's parry system. However, they also felt that puzzles were too simple.

Push Square gave the game an 8/10 score. They called it a “two-in-one package that delivers both excellent survival horror and action gameplay”. Overall, the reviewer did enjoy both the action and survival horror experience of the game. However, they felt that the experiences weren't properly balanced, as they wished for more Survival Horror to balance things out.

VGC gave the game a 4/5 score. They gave credit to developer Capcom for delivering a “polished and beautiful Resident Evil game” though it's “not quite amongst the very best”. The reviewer loved the Care Center, which they called a “top five RE area”. But conversely, they didn't like the Orphanage section, and prefer RE2 and RE4 over Requiem.

The Guardian gave Resident Evil Requiem a 4/5 Review Score. They wrote that the game was scary, especially thanks to the strong voice performances for Grace and Leon. But while they enjoyed the gameplay and story, they also feel like the series is “running out of ideas”.

Resident Evil Requiem Review Score Roundup – Is Requiem worth it?

Overall, both critics and users seem to enjoy the latest entry in the Resident Evil series. In fact, the game currently has a 9.5 user score on Metacritic, tying it with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as the highest-rated user score game on the site.

I think it's safe to say that if you liked the RE4 remake, you'll enjoy the gameplay experience offered here. And it's nice to see zombies again in a mainline installment after fighting Werewolves, vampires, and molded in the last two main entries.

Furthermore, Requiem offers some cool gameplay mechanics set in some awesome locations. The Care Center is indeed one of the strongest locations in the series. However, I wish it was a bit longer, as the end-game locations didn't feel as fun to explore.

Some of those cool mechanics include the ability to switch between 1st and third-person perspectives. The new Requiem gun feels like a blast to use, and the balance of horror and action seems to be fine. Personally, I like the new Hemolytic Injector, and that Leon can repair his axe instead of looking for new knife altogether.

Without spoiling the story, there are things in this game that seemingly don't make sense. Unless they're explained in some other game (like a potential RE5 Remake), it feels like the game does a bit of retconning. That said, Resident Evil's biggest strength has always been its gameplay.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.