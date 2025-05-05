Technical fouls seem to be inevitable when it comes to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. That much was the case during his interaction with Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet in Game 7 of the West First Round on Sunday night.

Throughout the first-round series, Green has racked up numerous technical fouls and flagrant fouls. Whether it was intentional or unintentional, the Warriors star has been unable to stay away from being too physical towards his opponents.

Another incident took place in the last two minutes of the second quarter. Green had VanVleet guarding him from the 3-point line as the latter reached in for the ball. As a result, Green unintentionally hit the Rockets guard above the shoulder. Officials went to the monitor to review the play, and assessed the Warriors star a technical foul while giving VanVleet a personal foul for reaching in.

How Draymond Green, Warriors played against Rockets

Despite the technical foul, Draymond Green had the last laugh as the Warriors beat the Rockets 103-89 in Game 7.

Golden State controlled the game from start to finish. Despite seeing Houston have a few moments to keep the score somewhat close, the Warriors took advantage of scoring runs down the stretch to keep their opponents at bay.

Four players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf, including Green. Buddy Hield led the way with 33 points, three rebounds and three assists. He shot 12-of-15 from the field, including 9-of-11 from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry came next with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler III put up 20 points and eight rebounds, while Green provided 16 points and six rebounds.

The Warriors will now move on to the West Semis, where they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Game 1 would take place on May 6.