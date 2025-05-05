The Golden State Warriors avoided a major collapse in their first-round series against the Houston Rockets, picking up a 103-89 victory in Game 7 on Sunday night. After losing Games 5 and 6, the Warriors came out and dominated the Rockets on the road to punch their ticket for the second round, and in the wake of their latest big victory, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry were understandably quite excited.

While Buddy Hield stole the headlines with his 33-point outburst thanks to a barrage of made three pointers, Curry and Green once again were at the controls for Golden State when their team needed them most. The Warriors embraced their underdog role throughout this series against the No. 2 seeded Rockets, and after coming out victorious in Game 7, Green's immediate reaction got a rise out of Curry.

“SURPRISE! SURPRISE! SURPRISE!” Green exclaimed as he and Curry walked to the locker room in the wake of the Warriors big win, much to the amusement of his longtime teammate.

“SURPRISE! SURPRISE! SURPRISE!” Draymond Green was HYPED up with Steph Curry as they were heading to the locker room 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/6nU6dwLDHv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Draymond Green, Stephen Curry turn attention to Warriors-Timberwolves matchup

It wasn't always easy in Game 7, particularly for Curry, who endured a sluggish start before waking up late to send Houston packing, but this duo once again got the job done for Golden State. Everything has been earned by the Warriors to this point, as they had to win in the play-in tournament just to make the playoffs, before taking down one of the top young squads in the league.

The quest to win a title is only just getting started, though, as the Dubs will have to quickly get themselves ready for their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6 at 9:30 P.M. ET, as Curry and Green will look to get to work and find a way to advance to the Western Conference Finals.