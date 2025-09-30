The Golden State Warriors arrived at media day with plenty of speculation about their offseason. The biggest point of contention may have been Jonathan Kuminga’s contract negotiations and the fact that he did not attend media day alongside the rest of his team.

Draymond Green, however, in typical fashion, found a way to firmly be in the spotlight, showing up to the event with ‘Boom glasses’ inspired by internet personalities A.J. & Big Justice. Before answering the first question, the Warriors veteran decided to put on his glasses.

Draymond Green brought the BOOM to Warriors Media Day 🤯 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/0cAxIQfREx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The first question to Green, as one would expect, was about Kuminga’s absence, as the reporter wanted to know whether the team felt a “little unsettled.”

“I think, anytime you know, I should take these off, huh?” Green said before taking them off, understandably so, considering the tone of the question. The 35-year-old initially invited laughs when he wore the glasses and seemed pleased with himself as he took them off.

Article Continues Below

A.J. & Big Justice, who have 527k subscribers on YouTube currently, released the song “We Bring the BOOM!” back in 2024. The song was a viral sensation and seems to have made its way to Draymond Green’s screen as well.

Green will enter his 14th season in the NBA off the back of a difficult offseason for the Warriors. The entirety of it has revolved around restricted free agent Kuminga’s negotiations with the franchise as they look to lock in the player despite the 22-year-old’s reluctance to sign a contract that cedes control over his next destination.

Kuminga has been offered two multi-year deals, most prominently a three-year $75 million contract which only has a team option for the third year. As things stand, if the two parties are not able to agree on a multi-year deal, the solution remains in the form of the $7.9 million qualifying offer that will make the player an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

While that has been a cloud over the Warriors’ offseason to a huge degree, Green does not seem worried, at least as far as his media day appearance was concerned.