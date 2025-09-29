SAN FRANCISCO– As Jonathan Kuminga's contract negotiations drag into the preseason, a slew of questions regarding the 22-year-old forward's future in Golden State hang over him and the team, with the two sides seeking a resolution to a long back-and-forth. And while Kuminga was absent from the Warriors' media day to answer those questions himself, Draymond Green shared what the two have discussed throughout the situation.

“I think anyone should want to be in the franchise where they started [at]. Do I think he still wants to be here? I do think he still wants to be here. He said that to me that he still wants to be here,” Green said when asked if he believes Kuminga wants to be in Golden State.

“When you're still with the franchise that drafted you, I don't care what has happened. You don't just throw that in the middle of the ring and say, ‘Hey, somebody else take it,' because you never get it back. I'm thankful, going on Year 14 with the same team, I've never had to experience that. But I've seen people go through it. It's never the same. So I think– I know– he wants to be here.”

Draymond Green was asked if he think Jonathan Kuminga still wants to be in Golden State “Anyone should want to be in the franchise that they started, and so do I think he still wants to be. And he said that to me, that he still wants to be here.” pic.twitter.com/Flq1PAtzAh — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) September 29, 2025

Regardless of the sentiments from either side, the negotiation process between Kuminga and the Warriors' front office has been tenuous, as both parties refuse to budge.

For Kuminga, it's more than just the guaranteed money and security of the three-year, $75.2 million contract with a team option that's been reportedly on the table– it's also about having control of his future and feeling valued as a key piece on the court.

For the Warriors, it's been about maintaining their asset flexibility as they seek one last run at a title with Stephen Curry. They've explored the market to little satisfaction, valuing the tradeability of the potential roughly $20 million contract slot over other options. However, they've also remained open to the possibility that Kuminga remains in Golden State and takes the necessary leaps to fit in with Curry.

Basketball vs. Business for the Warriors

It's no secret that the prolonged standoff has already created some added layers of difficulty to the Warriors' plans. With Kuminga oscillating between the $8-million qualifying offer and the larger three-year team option, Golden State has been unable to officially sign Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, despite their reported intentions to sign once the situation resolves itself. Neither Horford nor Melton was available at Media Day and thus cannot participate in training camp just yet.

Article Continues Below

For Green, he's still sympathetic to Kuminga's negotiation situation. The 14-year veteran and four-time NBA Champion shared his own experience with the business side of basketball.

“Just because the contract negotiation didn't go beautifully, does not mean it's the end of the road,” Green shared, referring to his own contract standoffs with the Warriors. “And contract negotiations that go beautifully don't mean it's the beginning. It could be the end. So I take every day for what it's worth with this league. That's what I tell my young guys. That's my message to Jonathan [Kuminga].”

Jonathan Kuminga has earned the right to negotiate

The hope for both sides is that once the situation is resolved, everyone can just focus on basketball. With Golden State vying in a crowded Western Conference, they cannot afford to get off to a slow start, as they have in seasons past; hence, the urgency to figure out a solution. And for Kuminga, it's been an offseason that Green described as “24/7 coverage,” which is something that can weigh heavily on a 22-year-old.

And his right to negotiate is something Green believes Kuminga has earned.

“You don't go to the negotiation table with the team. You go to the negotiation table with your team,” Green expressed. “Meaning you got to try to do what's best for you. And that's what Jonathan is doing, and that's what he deserves to do. You work your tail off to get to the NBA, and you earn the right to negotiate. If he didn't earn that right to go negotiate, then they wouldn't be negotiating with him.”