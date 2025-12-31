Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green weighed in on the fight between Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams, and New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado, with an intriguing take on the matter. Alvarado received a two-game suspension, and Williams received a one-game suspension. Green rarely shines away from on-court drama, which is why he was shocked to see few people help the Suns center.

Green was also surprised to see the samller 6-foot-0 Alvarado connect a punch on 7-foot-1 Williams, he said, per The Draymond Green Show.

“Mark Williams didn't look like he had ever been in a fight in his life,” Green said. “Now, maybe the opponent was so much shorter than him that his depth perception, like, I don't know. But it looked like he'd never been in a fight in his life, and Jose caught him with a crazy right.”

Green couldn't believe how long it took for Williams' teammates, some standing tehre surprise, to intervene.

“I'll tell you what, if I'm in a fight though, and my teammates stands behind me and do this,” Green said with an open-mouth look of shock. “C'mon, man. We can't be doing that. David West used to always tell us, if something goes on on the court, you go over there, because you don't know what's going to happen. I ain't say you gotta go over there and fight, but you at least have to go stand over there, because you don't know what's going to happen.

“What if those five guys jump on your one teammate, and you stay over there? Then what? You're just not gonna help?”

Draymond Green on the Jose Alverado and Mark Williams fight 😬 “Mark Williams looks like he never been in a fight in his life…. I know Looney was over there cracking up that Jose was beating up Mark Williams because you a big, man. You gotta do better” (Via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/CahLtjNHF2 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) December 31, 2025

Draymond Green also mentioned his former longtime teammate, Kevon Looney, who joined the Pelicans as a free agent, as someone who must have hated the fact that it took so long for teammates to have Williams' back.

Draymond Green stands behind leaving Warriors' bench

Warriors veteran Draymond Green will seperate himself from his teammates amid argument with coach Steve Kerr, but not if one of his teammates is in a fight. Green doubled down on his decision to leave the Warriors' bench during a timeout, only to return in street clothes and watch from the sideline.

“I think the best thing to do for human beings is to remove yourself from the heated situation. Because things are said that shouldn’t be said,” Green said. “Things are done that shouldn’t be done. And you can’t come back from those things. So, as someone who's been in a bunch of these situations, I'm ecstatic with my growth to say, you know what? This ain't right. This ain't going right. It's not about to turn right. It's only going to go further left.

“Let me remove myself for the sake of the team. But also more importantly for myself. So I don't say anything that I can't come back from. So I don't do anything that I can't come back from. It's heated right now. Let me excuse myself and get myself out of here.”

The Warriors defeated the Hornets 132-125 on Thursday.