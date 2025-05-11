The Golden State Warriors took a tough 102-97 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 despite a huge scoring effort from Jimmy Butler. There were a lot of big moments from each team throughout the game that made it an exciting watch, but there was one moment that only a few caught in the background.

As the camera panned to Butler talking to an official, there was a couple in the background making out with each other.

The jokes were flying once everyone saw the video, and some even jokingly suspected that it was Mike Dunleavy Jr., who is the general manager of the Warriors. The couple probably got a few text messages during the moment from their friends, as they didn't know that they were on live television having a makeout session.

Nonetheless, that didn't help the Warriors get the win, and now they trail the series 2-1 to the Timberwolves. It was a back-and-forth game from beginning to end, but it was Anthony Edwards who came alive in the second half to help get the Timberwolves a win.

Without Stephen Curry, the Warriors are trying to do whatever they can to stay afloat, and they showed in Game 3 that they can still compete at a high level without their best player. Not only did Butler step up, but Jonathan Kuminga was a big part of why the Warriors stayed in the game, as he finished with 30 points off the bench.

The Warriors are going to have to continue to get contributions like that, and they'll have to find a way to slow Edwards down. For now, the goal should be trying to extend the series as long as they can so they can possibly get Curry back around Game 6, but it all depends on how his recovery is going and if he feels as if he can play.