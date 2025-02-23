The Golden State Warriors are rounding out their roster ahead of the final playoff push. With just over one month remaining in the regular season, the Warriors signed NBL star Taran Armstrong to their active roster.

Armstrong, 23, will sign a two-way contract with the Warriors and their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, Shams Charania reported. He has been with the Cairns Taipans of the NBL since 2023. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 2023-2024 while leading the Taipans to a 12-16 finish. His contract with the Warriors is his first with an NBA team.

Before returning to his home country, Armstrong played two seasons at Cal Baptist of the WAC. In his brief career, he averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Lancers. He led the team in assists in both seasons and was its leading scorer as a sophomore in 2022-2023.

After his two seasons at Cal Baptist, Armstrong entered the college basketball transfer portal, where he was one of the top guards in 2023. However, instead of finding a new school, he surprisingly signed with the Taipans.

Warriors continue push for playoff spot

Once he signs with the team, Armstrong will join the Warriors' loaded guard room. He will compete for reserve minutes with Buddy Hield, Pat Spencer, Moses Moody and Yuri Collins. While Golden State's roster has an abundance of guards, none have the same physical attributes as the 6-foot-6 Armstrong.

Golden State entered the All-Star break at 28-27 and has gone 1-0 since then, leading into the signing of Armstrong. The Warriors currently sit ninth in the Western Conference and are on track to make the play-in tournament. They are 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed.

Amid their final postseason push, the Warriors are still adjusting to their new team with Jimmy Butler in the lineup. So far, all has gone well for both sides, as Butler has seamlessly fit in with Stephen Curry, resulting in a return to All-Star form.

At the time of Armstrong's signing, the Warriors have gone 4-1 in their past five games. Armstrong inked the deal just hours before Golden State's nationally televised clash with the Dallas Mavericks.