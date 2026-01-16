SAN FRANCISCO– In the wake of Jonathan Kuminga's formal trade request, with his January 15th trade restriction having finally expired, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the media regarding the tenuous situation between the young forward and the franchise.

“Our relationship is fine,” Kerr said plainly when asked about his and Kuminga's frayed relationship being one of the catalysts for this latest road bump.

“There's not a whole lot I can say about the other stuff. It's just… is what it is—a difficult situation for everybody, and part of this league, part of the job. So we just keep moving forward. But a tough situation, and I don't really have much to add.”

It was a curt and brief answer from Kerr, who has worn his tiredness regarding questions pertaining to Kuminga on his sleeve. An answer to be expected at this stage of the saga, given the highs and lows and vitriol and drama surrounding every facet of this dispute.

Kerr declined to share what he and Kuminga talked about this morning at the Dubs' shoot-around. However, the coach made it clear that he doesn't expect the ongoing trade rumors and outside noise to be a distraction.

“I will keep coach him, and you know he's, he'll be, you know, part of the team, and he'll be here.

And you know it's, it is what it is,” Kerr said. “Jonathan's a great young guy. Teammates like him; he's handling himself well. There won't be a distraction.”

Steve Kerr’s comments on Jonathan Kuminga in the wake of his trade demand today: “Our relationship is fine. There’s not a whole lot I can say about the other stuff. It’s just is what it is. Difficult situation for everybody.“ pic.twitter.com/uwCjtbHQUA — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) January 16, 2026

Kuminga's future in Golden State?

Kerr's comments came after a firestorm of reports about Kuminga's dissatisfaction in Golden State and the potential trade market surrounding him. Early indications suggest that while there's some interest in the 23-year-old forward, the pickings are slim regarding what the Warriors could recoup in a trade.

Article Continues Below

Teams like the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown interest in Kuminga, but there's been little movement toward an actual trade happening. And with Golden State posturing their option to retain Kuminga past the deadline and deal with him in the summer, it leaves this situation in no man's land regarding his future.

In the same pre-game presser, Kerr talked about Kuminga's potential when asked a question about his future as an impact player.

“It's tough being a young player in the league and finding opportunity,” Kerr said. “One thing I tell all our young guys is the vast majority of players in this league end up playing for multiple teams, and a big part of this league is finding the right situation and making that connection.”

Kerr recounted his own experience playing for six teams, riding the bench for a majority of them.

“Everyone has their own journey. And so for all our young guys, not just, JK, I talk about that a lot. But you always want to just put yourself in the best position to be ready for the opportunity when it comes. And sometimes it's going to come, sometimes it's not, and you just have to be prepared for all of them.”

The situation hasn't materialized in Golden State for Kuminga. And until the Warriors find a trade partner, both sides will remain in the purgatory of Kuminga catching DNP-CDs on the bench and his contract burning a 22.5 million-dollar hole in the Warriors' salary books.