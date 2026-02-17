Following the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors had an open two-way contract roster spot after they converted Pat Spencer’s contract to a standard deal. After the All-Star break, the Warriors moved to fill that roster spot in signing Nate Williams to a two-way contract, as per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

The signing of Nate Williams now brings the Warriors’ roster to 14 standard deals and three two-way contracts. Under a two-way contract, Williams is limited to the amount of games he can be active for, but with the Warriors only having 27 games remaining in the regular season, he isn’t in any danger of using up those games. Williams won’t be able to play in the playoffs, however.

After spending training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers, Williams had been playing this season with the Long Island Nets, the Brooklyn Nets’ affiliate in the G League. He had appeared in 35 games, at just about 34 minutes per game. He had been averaging 18.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams got his NBA start when he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers near the tail end of the 2022-23 season. That was his best stretch to this point, averaging a career-best 10.6 points and shooting 61.5 percent from the field in five games. He spent the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with the Houston Rockets.

After the All-Star break, the Warriors will resume play on Thursday, Feb. 19 against the Boston Celtics. They are currently 29-26 and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Bolstered by the deadline addition of Kristaps Porzingis, the Warriors will look to make a push during the final months of the regular season.