With two roster spots freed up by the Kristaps Porzingis-Jonthan Kuminga, Buddy Hield trade, and Trayce Jackson-Davis transaction, the Golden State Warriors are converting two-way guard and fan-favorite Pat Spencer to a standard NBA contract, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Spencer has emerged this season as a solid floor general off the bench, after years of toiling between the Warriors' G-League affiliate and non-guaranteed two-way contracts. Spencer is averaging 5.8 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game this season in 50 appearances, shooting over 43% from three-point range.

“Business is business. But I'm beyond thankful for this organization and what we've been able to do together,” Spencer said after his final game as a two-way player, when his future was up in the air. “I'm thankful they've given me an opportunity and we'll see where the chips fall.”

During Golden State's East Coast road trip in December, with the rotation depleted due to injuries to their stars, Spencer shone in their absence. While the Warriors suffered a narrow loss to the Sixers, Spencer's 19 points and 7 assists led them to an upset victory over the Cavs. And on the following day, he helped the Dubs secure an important win over the Bulls to keep the season afloat.

The stretch was dubbed “Spensanity,” with the image of Spencer pounding his chest and bellowing the words, “I'm that motherf***er!” after a big basket at the forefront of his Cinderella run.

“I think the other thing is that his coach realized that Pat is that motherf***er,” Steve Kerr joked after Spencer's big game against Cleveland.

Spencer's importance and journey to the NBA

As of late, with Golden State once again saddled with injuries, primarily Jimmy Butler's torn ACL and Stephen Curry's lingering runner's knee pain, Spencer has resurfaced to fill the Dubs' holes. In the Warriors' 101-97 win over the Phoenix Suns hours after the deadline expired, Spencer scored a season-high 20 points on 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

In a win that Kerr said felt like “winning the championship” in terms of importance to the team's morale, it was Spencer who once again had his fingerprints all over a pivotal victory.

It's been a long journey for Spencer to secure a coveted standard NBA contract. And it started off in a completely different sport.

Originally a lacrosse player, Spencer spent four years at Loyola as one of the best players in the entire nation. As a senior, he won the Tewaaraton Award, regarded as the Heisman Trophy for NCAA DI lacrosse, collecting the College Lacrosse record for career assists with 231 assists, as well as the Patriot League record for career points with 380. But instead of pursuing professional lacrosse, Spencer transferred to Northwestern to pursue basketball.

Then, in 2022, Spencer signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors before later joining their Santa Cruz G-League affiliate. Spencer would bounce back and forth between San Francisco and Santa Cruz on a two-way contract, using those years to develop his game to an NBA level, particularly his jumpshot. Spencer's 22.7 3-point percentage last season has jumped t0 43.1% this season, which Kerr credits for his increased playing time.

After four years of grinding, Spencer now finds himself with a standard NBA contract on a team that loves his energy and spunk.

As Gui Santos said, “Pat is that motherf***er.”