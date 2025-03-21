Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler had a message for Draymond Green after his game-saving block in Thursday’s 117-114 win against the Toronto Raptors. Green, Butler, and the Warriors kept the Raptors at bay in the second half without All-Star Stephen Curry. Jimmy blocked Jamal Shead’s layup attempt down the stretch, which led to a message for Green.

Butler told Green he’s not the only Warriors player who can make critical defensive stops toward the end of a game, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I can do that, too,” Butler said. “I told Dray, you’re not the only one.”

Then, Warriors forward Buddy Hield interjected mid-interview, calling Butler’s 16 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds a “fake triple-double,” to which Butler quipped, “You don’t pass the ball enough to get a triple-double.”

Jimmy Butler told Draymond Green after his win-sealing block: "I can do that, too." Plus the nightly Buddy Hield and Butler back-and-forth "Fake a*** triple-double" "You don't pass the ball enough to get a triple-double" pic.twitter.com/D3DoPSTYbS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2025

Draymond Green’s 21 points led six Warriors players in double figures. He also added seven rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Curry scored 17 points in 25 minutes before sustaining a pelvic injury in the third quarter that knocked him out of the game. Quinten Post finished with 18 points off the bench, and Brandin Podziemski added 15.

The Warriors have won nine of their last 10 games, fending off Scottie Barnes’ game-high 29 points for the Raptors. He also finished with 10 rebounds and six assists. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points, eight assists, and three steals, and Jakob Poeltl finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Jimmy Butler drops ‘perfect’ truth bomb after losing Stephen Curry

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler kept it 100 about Stephen Curry and the possibility of playing without the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter. Curry’s future is uncertain after he left in the third quarter and never returned. The severity of the injury remains unknown.

After the win, Butler addressed the possibility of playing without Curry and what that would mean for the Warriors, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I think the message is going to be, whether he’s with us or whether he’s not, hopefully, he is, but if he isn’t, that’s just more perfect basketball that we’re gonna have to play,” Butler said. “We can’t afford to turn the ball over.

“We can’t afford to foul because we don’t have the one individual that can automatically get us back into the game. But we want the guy. We want our guy with us.”

Jimmy Butler on the Warriors need to play "perfect" basketball if Steph Curry misses time "We can't afford to turn the ball over. We can't afford to foul. Because we don't have the one individual who can automatically get us back into the game." pic.twitter.com/lbkGic7gd4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2025

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed after the game that Curry had undergone an MRI. There’s no word on the result or a potential timetable for Curry’s return to the team.