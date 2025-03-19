The relationship between Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green has lifted the Golden State Warriors. Following the Warriors 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the team is now 15-2 with Butler in the lineup.

While Green issued the Warriors championship expectation, Butler feels the same way. After Green posted three points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, it was all about the little things.

Butler explained via Anthony Slater of The Athletic how his teammate needs to be noticed for his efforts.

“You gotta respect the hell out of what he does,” Butler said.

Green has been the engine that has the Warriors rolling. He is the culture, alongside Stephen Curry. However, the former Michigan State standout is the more vocal and barking leader of the two.

It fits right in with Butler, as he was that way with the Miami Heat. As soon as he was traded to Golden State, there was some skepticism. Despite that though, his teammates and coaches have praised his ability as a player and a teammate.

This can be another example of it. The stat line isn't eye-popping but Green's vocality and leadership are things that can't be taught.

Jimmy Butler hopes Warriors' Draymond Green gets respect

Nowadays, respect comes in all shapes and sizes. However, people see someone as a legitimate star or influential player if they are flashy. Unfortunately for some, that is not Green's game in the slightest.

He is a facilitator, defender, and a bruiser in the paint. Also, it's some of the motivation that has been given as well. For instance, Green said that Butler is the key for the Warriors winning the title.

There are not many players who can make a firm demand like that to an All-Star and an All-NBA player like Butler. However, Green can do that due to the respect he gets.

Still, Butler doesn't feel that it is enough. Doing all of the little things on the court isn't easy, especially with how some view what a “star” is in the NBA. It hasn't impacted Green, as he continues to embrace his role.

Regardless if there is respect or not, the Warriors four-time champion understands how to win. Even if outsiders don't get it, he knows what has to be done.

The same can be said for Butler. He knows what it takes to reach the pinnacle. After reaching two NBA Finals (2020, 2023) and coming up short in both, the third time could be the charm.