The Golden State Warriors opened their 2025 NBA Playoffs campaign with a 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets on Easter Sunday, but head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged a key adjustment he must make heading into Game 2.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kerr admitted he mishandled Jimmy Butler III’s minutes in the series opener, despite Butler’s standout performance.

“I thought where I made a mistake, honestly – we were rolling in that third quarter and I kept Jimmy out there because we were rolling and I thought I played him too much in the second half,” Kerr said in a clip shared by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “So I definitely need to look at the rotations and making sure we are getting guys the rest they need, making sure we are bringing in fresh bodies, and being able to play with a lot of intensity.”

Steve Kerr said he thought he made a “mistake” leaving Jimmy Butler in too long in the third quarter of Game 1. But he says he’s comfortable playing Butler “40 to 42” minutes nightly in playoffs. pic.twitter.com/X55IPglDjm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr confident in Jimmy Butler’s heavy workload after Warriors’ Game 1 win over Rockets

Butler logged 42 minutes in Game 1 and delivered a critical two-way performance. He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. His +14 plus-minus was second on the Warriors, just behind Brandin Podziemski, who added 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals with a +17.

When asked what minute range he ideally envisions for Butler, Kerr offered a confident stance.

“I think Jimmy is fine playing 40 [to] 42 minutes. He’s different,” Kerr said. “There’s a handful of guys in this league that could play 42 minutes and not really affect them. So, I think Jimmy is fine playing 40 to 42 minutes.”

Golden State gained separation in the second quarter, outscoring Houston 29-13 to take a double-digit lead into halftime. Butler’s defensive presence and offensive efficiency helped the Warriors control the tempo on both ends.

Game 2 of the first-round series is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The series will then shift to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday.