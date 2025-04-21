The Golden State Warriors opened their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets with a hard-fought 95-85 victory on Sunday night, and once again, it was the team's new dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler that led the way. After the game, Butler gushed over Curry's ability to create “chaos” and make things incredibly difficult for an up-and-coming Rockets squad.

Curry and Butler were really the only players to get anything going on offense for Golden State, as they combined for 56 of the team's 95 points, with Brandin Podziemski being the only other player to score double-digit points. With others struggling to score, Curry did most of the heavy lifting himself, scoring a game-high 31 points, with Butler revealing the key to the legendary guard's success in this contest when all was said and done.

“The only person who knows what’s coming out of the organized chaos is the one creating it,” Butler said of Curry after the Warriors victory in Game 1.

Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry help Warriors land first punch against Rockets

The Rockets did a good job at limiting the Warriors supporting cast, but they ultimately had no answer for Curry or Butler. Combine that with their own offensive struggles, and it's why they quickly find themselves down 0-1 in this series. That's the challenge that comes with playing against Curry, though, and now that he has an equally effective partner-in-crime in Butler, it makes him all the more dangerous.

After battling their win into the 2025 NBA Playoffs via the NBA's play-in tournament, Golden State immediately got off on the right foot against Houston, and they now have an opportunity to put their opponent in a stranglehold with a victory in Game 2. Tip-off for this contest is scheduled for Wednesday, April 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET, as Curry and Butler will look to get the Rockets on the ropes by handing them their second straight loss at home before the series shifts to California.