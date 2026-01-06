Isiah Thomas offered high praise for Stephen Curry during Monday night’s NBC broadcast following the Golden State Warriors 103-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, describing the longtime star as a complete professional who consistently delivers for fans.

Thomas, a Hall of Fame guard and former NBA champion, emphasized Curry’s impact beyond the box score, focusing on his leadership, preparation, and connection with the crowd on every game night.

“We have been so lucky in this era to watch him play but also to watch him lead,” Thomas said. “And the player, the professional that he has been. There's not been one night that he's put on a jersey & the fans didn't get their money's worth. He gives them a pregame show, a in game show and then after the game he is so generous with his time – I mean as a role model, as a pro, as a champion, as a Hall of Famer, as an athlete – he is everything that we always wanted our players to represent. Steph Curry, number 30, champion, Hall of Famer, he is the one.”

Curry backed up those remarks with another high-usage performance despite the narrow loss. The 37-year-old led Golden State with 27 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals while playing 34 minutes. He shot 9-for-23 from the field, 4-for-15 from three-point range, and a perfect 5-for-5 at the free-throw line as the Warriors dropped to 19-18 on the season.

Isiah Thomas’ praise underscores Stephen Curry’s elite production

The outing marked another example of Curry carrying a significant offensive load while remaining active defensively and engaged throughout the game. Golden State had opportunities late but came up short in the final seconds against a Clippers team that closed out the contest at the line.

Now in his 17th NBA season, Curry continues to perform at an elite level. Through 27 games, he is averaging 28.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. He is logging 32.1 minutes per contest as Golden State remains in the middle of the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors will look to regroup as they return home to open an eight-game homestand. Golden State is scheduled to host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-20) on Wednesday night, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET, as Curry and company aim to build momentum during a critical stretch of the season.