The Seattle Seahawks are heading to Super Bowl LX, and they have Jaxon Smith-Njigba to thank for much of the heavy lifting. Following the Seahawks' 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga took to social media to celebrate his “brother.”

Kuminga posted a photo of Smith-Njigba to his Instagram story with a simple, motivating caption: “Go get it done brother.”

The shoutout from the NBA star comes at a time when Smith-Njigba is firmly cementing himself as one of the most dominant forces in the NFL.

Against a divisional rival with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the third-year wide receiver put on a clinic at Lumen Field. Smith-Njigba hauled in 10 receptions for 153 yards and a crucial 14-yard touchdown just before halftime that swung the momentum in Seattle's favor.

His 153 receiving yards marked the second-most in a single playoff game in Seahawks franchise history. It was a fitting encore for a player who led the league with 1,793 receiving yards during the regular season.

Whether he was snagging a 42-yard deep ball while absorbing a massive hit or moving the chains on third down, Smith-Njigba looked every bit like the Offensive Player of the Year favorite he has become.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who finished the day with 346 passing yards and three touchdowns, relied heavily on his star target to dismantle the Rams' secondary. Los Angeles kept things close behind a 374-yard performance from Matthew Stafford, but they had no answer for Smith-Njigba’s route running in the fourth quarter.

While Kuminga is currently dealing with his own battles on the hardwood with the Golden State Warriors, he clearly found time to tune into the gridiron action.

The Seattle Seahawks will now travel to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. If Smith-Njigba keeps playing at this level, he might just bring a championship trophy back to the Pacific Northwest.