Of course, Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba would find the end zone in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star wideout had an incredible performance for the Seahawks in the first half of the contest, and among his many exploits downfield was his touchdown catch late in the second quarter.

With the Seahawks on a 2nd-and-goal and trailing the Rams by three points, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold found Smith-Njigba just in time before he got taken down in the pocket by Los Angeles' pass rushers.

You can watch Darnold's throw and JSN's wide-open catch here:

“Those 2 have been doing it all season!” one fan said.

“I called that play and I am 3000 miles away. Rams Defense where are you on the best receiver in the game?” a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, commented.

“Between Smith Njigba and Puca Nacua, we got quite a matchup of receivers,” noted another one.

“I guess Darnold ain’t seeing ghosts anymore. He must’ve left those in NY and they are still haunting the Jets,” a different commenter wrote.

“Best WR in the NFL!!” declared a fan.

Via another X user: “Not covering him makes no sense.”

The first half concluded with the 23-year-old Smith-Njigba recording 115 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions and nine targets.

In the 2025 NFL regular season, he led the NFL with a total of 1,793 receiving yards to go along with 10 touchdowns on 119 receptions and 163 targets through 17 games.