The Seattle Seahawks are going to the Super Bowl! They won a back-and-forth matchup with their division rival Los Angeles Rams, in the NFC Championship Game. Sam Darnold has led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl in his first season as the starter, where they will face the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks and Patriots have faced off in the Super Bowl once before, back in 2014. That was Super Bowl XLIX, better known as the Malcolm Butler game. Had Marshawn Lynch been given the ball there, Seattle would have been back-to-back champions. They have not been back since, and they have a chance to bury that bad memory.

There is plenty of history between Darnold and the Patriots as well. During his time with the New York Jets, they faced New England on Monday Night Football. With the score 24-0 early in the game, Darnold was caught on the hot mic saying he was “seeing ghosts.” That quote followed him out of New York. Now, he has a chance to end that narrative in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks outlasted the Rams in the fourth quarter, stopping them on a fourth down in the red zone to secure the victory. Darnold and Kenneth Walker III successfully ran enough clock off to secure the win in the final seconds.

All season long, the Seahawks' defense has brought the team to incredible heights, including in the Divisional Round. But the Los Angeles Rams had success on Sunday, especially finding Davante Adams. Can Mike Macdonald's defense adjust and dominate Drake Maye? Or will Josh McDaniels find the advantages to win New England's seventh title?

The Patriots and Seahawks will square off in Santa Clara, California, on February 8 in the Super Bowl. Seattle has won just one title in franchise history, a 43-8 drubbing of the Broncos 12 years ago. New England has six, all with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady at the helm. Now, Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye have a chance to etch their names into Boston sports history. But Sam Darnold and Mike Macdonald will be looking to stop them.