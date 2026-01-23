While many assume there's permanent bad blood between Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and veteran Jonathan Kuminga, it's not necessarily the case, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. They don't see eye-to-eye very often, which led to a month's worth of healthy-DNPs, thus Kuminga's trade demand toward the Warriors front office. However, trading Jonathan may not be as easy as many assumed for Golden State.

With Jimmy Butler ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL, Kuminga cracked Kerr's rotation, and scored 20 points in a 145-127 win against the Toronto Raptors, fittingly, it happened exactly two weeks before the NBA trade deadline. Then, Kuminga suffered a knee injury in a 123-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, which isn't going to help his trade stock in February.

If the Warriors are unable to reach a deal to part ways with Kuminga before the trade deadline, will things work out between Kerr and Kuminga, or is trading Jonathan a foregone conclusion ahead of February 5?

“They make it work. I've talked to Jonathan about Steve, and I've talked to Steve about Jonathan. Do I think they hate each other? That's a really strong word, no, but they don't like each other's styles,” Amick said. “And I think that one guy's getting paid $22-and-a-half million to do a job. I forget Steve's number, but I believe he's the highest-paid coach in the NBA. I think they just gotta lock in and do the work because it's mutually beneficial.

“Steve's thing is a little different. He's got no contract after this season. A lot of questions about what his plans are. But if you're Jonathan, I heard you guys were talking about do you play through the end of this season, do you play through the deadline? Of course you do. He's too young; you've been on the shelf for too long,” Amick concluded.

“Do I think they hate each other? No, but they don't like each other's style." Sam Amick shares his insights on the dynamic between Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga 🗣️ (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/r6cbVeHUW6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2026

With Butler ruled out for the rest of the regular season and Jonathan Kuminga's trade stock teetering, Steve Kerr and the Warriors could most likely stand pat. Plus, who know, perhaps Kuminga returns to finish the season strong as a legitimate piece of Golden State's future, while Kerr's future with the team remains uncertain beyond this season.

Stephen Curry sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga trade request

Warriors veteran Stephen Curry says his team's situation with Jonathan Kuminga hasn't been a disruptive process in 2025-26. For Curry, it's not up to the Warriors' teammates to stay updated on Kuminga's future, they've been too focus on staying afloat a competitive Western Conference, he said, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“It’s not a distraction at all. It’s a very unique situation. Our job is to keep playing, keep winning,” Curry said. “It’ll resolve itself one way or the other.”

Steph Curry on the persistent Jonathan Kuminga trade chatter: “It’s not a distraction at all. It’s a very unique situation. Our job is to keep playing, keep winning. It’ll resolve itself one way or the other.” pic.twitter.com/dQXD0EQqLb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2026

The Warriors fell to 25-21.