The Seattle Seahawks are headed to Super Bowl LX, and for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the moment was as emotional as it was historic. After a thrilling 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field, the third-year wide receiver reflected on what the achievement meant — not just for himself, but for the team and the city.

Speaking on the field during the FOX broadcast, Smith-Njigba was asked about watching quarterback Sam Darnold become emotional as the realization of a Super Bowl berth set in. The receiver admitted the moment hit him just as hard.

“I just want to give all glory to God. Without him, you know, I'm nothing,” said Smith-Njigba, via Seattle Seahawks. “And just what he has had on this team in this city, and myself. I just want to give him all the glory. It's an honor to be here in Seattle. It's an honor to lace him up with these guys and for us to be going to the Super Bowl. A dream come true.”

Smith-Njigba’s emotions were backed up by a dominant performance. The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout finished the night with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a receiving touchdown, repeatedly torching the Rams’ secondary as Seattle leaned on him in critical moments. His impact was so evident that Fox’s sideline reporter questioned how he continued to find space throughout the game. When asked how he managed to stay so consistently open, Smith-Njigba credited effort and mindset rather than scheme.

“I told my team, I'm gonna do whatever it takes. Whatever y'all ask from me, I'm gonna get it done. Whatever that might be,” Smith-Njigba added. “And that's what you saw today. You just saw grit, determination. You saw passion out there and, and you saw a group, a collective going out there getting the job done.”

The NFC Championship itself lived up to the hype. Seattle and Los Angeles traded blows mirroring the drama of their Week 16 overtime classic. Smith-Njigba’s touchdown late in the second quarter capped a rapid six-play, 74-yard drive, swinging momentum and sending the Seahawks into halftime with a 17-13 lead instead of trailing.

Already an All-Pro after setting franchise records this season with 1,793 receiving yards and 119 catches, Smith-Njigba now has a chance to etch his name into Seahawks lore, as the Seahawks chase a Lombardi Trophy on the game’s biggest stage.