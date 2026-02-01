The Golden State Warriors look ready to lure back Jonathan Kuminga. But the Warriors still face trading him away amid his health update.

Warriors beat reporter for ClutchPoints Kenzo Fukuda revealed Kuminga's status as of Saturday night.

“Steve Kerr said Jonathan Kuminga, who's been sidelined with a bone bruise in his knee, is feeling better,” Fukuda shared via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Fukuda added that Kuminga: “Got a workout in today before practice and ‘getting closer to being able to play.'”

However, his status remains up in the air for the Tuesday showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers. Yet that's not the only thing “up in the air” involving Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga linked to potential Warriors blockbuster trade possibility

Golden State is currently five nights away from deciding how to proceed with its 2025-26 roster. That includes choosing what moves to complete on NBA Trade Deadline day — with Kuminga himself holding the key here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially getting traded away gained steam on Jan. 22. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed how Kuminga and the Warriors could impact things here.

“One of the situations tied into this holding pattern with all of the Giannis rumors is Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors. This is another big domino that teams around the NBA are waiting to see fall, as it's no secret that Kuminga wants a new home and the Warriors want to trade him,” Siegel wrote Wednesday.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., however, shared this “demand” take involving Kuminga's future:

Warriors’ GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Jonathan Kuminga’s trade request: “When you make a demand, there needs to be a demand.” — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 21, 2026

The clock is certainly ticking on what becomes of Kuminga. When healthy, he's a double-digit scoring threat who's a high-percentage two-point scorer, especially when isolated on the floor. He presents defensive flaws, but he's arguably the most coveted member of the Dubs before the deadline nears.