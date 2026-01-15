The Golden State Warriors have been up and down so far on the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 22-19 ahead of Thursday night's home game against the New York Knicks. One of the biggest storylines so far for the Warriors this year has revolved around Jonathan Kuminga, the former lottery pick who has been removed from head coach Steve Kerr's rotation in recent weeks.

Kuminga was long thought to be gone from the Warriors over this past summer, before the two sides ultimately came to an agreement on a deal to keep him in the Bay Area for another year, but with his current playing time situation, many suspect a trade could be on the horizon.

Still, not everyone is convinced that Kuminga will be on a new team by the end of the year.

“I could actually see that happening,” one player on the Warriors said of the possibility that Kuminga stays on the team through the end of this season, per Marcus Thompson II, Nick Friedell, and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Another player made a demand for the Warriors coaching staff in the event that Kuminga does remain a member of the team.

“…he has to play,” said the player.

Overall, Kuminga has flashed some real upside during his time with the Warriors over the last four years, including during last year's Western Conference semifinals series vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he was suddenly given a big role after Stephen Curry's unfortunate injury and largely performed well.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints previously reported that Kuminga's Warriors days were likely coming to an end, with a trade on the horizon, but at this point, it's unclear which teams may have interest in the former 2021 first round pick's services, and what they might be willing to give up for him.

In any case, the Warriors will take on the Knicks at 10:00 pm ET.