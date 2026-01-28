The Golden State Warriors are in need of a trade deadline miracle to help turn their season around after the recent torn ACL injury suffered by Jimmy Butler. Many have floated Golden State as a potential landing spot for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and on Wednesday, a new chapter was added to Antetokounmpo's trade saga.

“Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Now, Mychal Thompson, a former NBA player and the father of Warriors legend and current Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, is adding fuel to the fire with a post on X.

“So…the market is now open for Yannis? MY prediction? He ends up in SF…” wrote Thompson.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section had thoughts.

“What could Golden State offer that Milwaukee would possibly want?” wondered one fan.

“If there’s a chance of him coming to the West, I believe it’s GSW or Lakers. Knicks or Miami if he decides to stay in the East for sure. (Leaning more towards Knicks),” predicted another.

Overall, it certainly would be difficult to imagine the Warriors being able to gather up the necessary resources that it would take to acquire a player like Antetokounmpo in a trade.

The Bucks star's recent injury concerns could perhaps slightly cheapen his value, and if Antetokounmpo were to demand a trade to a specific destination (Golden State in this case), that could certainly make things easier.

However, at this point, it seems that Mike Dunleavy and his Warriors front office counterparts will be looking to make smaller, more realistic moves ahead of the February 5 deadline.