The New England Patriots have had a busy offseason thus far, recently signing free agent wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the aftermath of their release of Stefon Diggs. The Patriots are looking to build off the success of 2025, when they shocked the world by making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Recently, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on the latest move New England has made to help out on the defensive side of the ball.

“Former Buccaneers free-agent CB Kindle Vildor is signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, per his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt,” reported Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

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Vildor is a familiar face to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who spent time with Vildor on the Tennessee Titans during the 2023 NFL season. At this point, the terms of Vildor's one-year deal with New England remain under wraps.

The Patriots were a strong unit in the defensive backfield in 2025, thanks in large part to the emergence of Christian Gonzalez as one of the top cornerbacks in the league. However, Gonzalez and other members of the Patriots' secondary have proven to have some injury concerns in the past, so it makes sense that the team would look to add depth in that department this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will also look to shore up some of their bigger weaknesses as the offseason continues, including the offensive line, which was thoroughly exposed by the Seattle Seahawks during their Super Bowl blowout. If New England can find a way to patch up that unit, there's no reason why they won't be right back in the mix as contenders in the AFC in 2026 and beyond.