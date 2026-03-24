During the Golden State Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks, one of their key players suffered a gruesome knee injury. As Warriors forward Moses Moody was going up for a breakaway dunk, the forward clutched his leg in pain. At the next dead ball, Moody was tended to and was stretchered off the court.

Moses Moody is down, clutching his leg, appearing to suffer a serious left knee injury. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/OYkdqF0IG3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2026 Expand Tweet

Moody has been ruled out for the game with a leg injury. An image of the Warriors forward with Draymond Green after the injury shows a cast placed on his knee as he was taken off the court on a stretcher.

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It's a heartbreaking injury for Moody, who missed the last 10 Warriors' games with a wrist injury. Moody started this game against the Mavericks and was playing well. He led the shorthanded Warriors with 23 points and filled up the stat sheet with three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Moody's injury happened late in the game against the Mavericks in overtime. The Warriors held a firm 136-131 lead over Dallas, and Moody's steal would have led to a strong seven-point lead as the game was winding down. The injury looked brutal, as it looked like the forward's lower leg was dangling at one point.

Warriors fans will now await the results of further testing on Moody. The Warriors improve to 33-38 as they cling on to the last spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. It's another brutal injury for Golden State, who are already without Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry for the rest of the regular season.