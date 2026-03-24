J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they had a golden chance to pick up a needed win on Monday. The Rangers were celebrating Mika Zibanejad's 1000th game in the NHL. And their opponents, the Ottawa Senators, played a good amount of this game with only four defensemen.

Somehow, though, the Rangers lost this game. Not only did they lose, but they also did so in historic fashion. New York tied a franchise record for fewest shots in a single game. In a contest in which Ottawa lost one-third of its defensive core, the Senators held the hosting Blueshirts to nine shots on goal.

“I don’t know what to say,” Miller said after Monday's loss at Madison Square Garden, via NHL.com. “We got outplayed, we got outcompeted. Things that we’re just not OK with as a group and it’s a shame on a night like tonight.”

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This defeat is the latest in a long line of defeats for the Rangers. New York has especially struggled on home ice in 2025-26, as well. They are the only team in the Eastern Conference with less than 10 wins at home. And only the Vancouver Canucks have fewer home wins across the entire league.

“I’ll acknowledge that our circumstance is difficult, but I don’t think there’s any room for rationalizing,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. “I just think we’ve got to play a game with more commitment.”

New York will need to search for some answers if it wants to end the season on a positive note. They are back in action on Wednesday when they briefly travel to face the Toronto Maple Leafs before beginning their final homestand of the season on Friday.