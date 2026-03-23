Amid All-Star Stephen Curry's recovery from a right knee injury, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has taken on an increased role. The newfound opportunity has elevated Podziemski's confidence, as head coach Steve Kerr noted amid a three-game losing skid. While Kerr's reality check about the Warriors' playoff outlook was deemed as challenging, Kerr can't ignore how beneficial it is for Brandin.

Without Curry, Podziemski, in only his third season, will be one of the Warriors players of whom Kerr will lean on, as these regular-season reps will only make him better, Kerr said, per The San Francisco Standard's Danny Emerman.

“This is a great experience for Brandin,” Kerr said Saturday in Atlanta. “I mean, 20 games without Steph.”

For Podziemski, he's learned one very important lesson amid Curry's absence.

“[That] I can do it,” Podziemski said.

Brandin Podziemski struggled in a 126-110 Warriors loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with five points on 2-for-6 shooting, and one assist. However, he's been consistent throughout March for the Warriors, averaging 16.2 points on 42.8% shooting, including 37.% from deep, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals through the previous 11 games.

Steve Kerr's blunt take on Warriors ‘tough time'

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Head coach Steve Kerr didn't hold back about the Warriors struggling toward the 2025-26 regular-season's finish line without Stephen Curry. After the Warriors dropped their eight loss in nine tries, Kerr says this is the hardest part of being an NBA coach for a team riddled with injuries, he said, per Warriors reporter Joseph Dycus.

“This is the hardest thing to go through,” Kerr said. “Losing and being decimated by injuries. And just feeling like you're pushing, you're trying, you're competing, but things aren't going your way. It's a tough, tough time, for sure, for everybody. It's human nature to, kind of, get down, hang your head.”

“It's tough, tough time, for sure, for everybody, it's human nature to, you know, to kind of get down hang your head.” Steve Kerr after the Warriors’ loss to the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/nqpCMusnkI — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) March 22, 2026

The Warriors, 33-38, have slid to the tenth, trailing the Blazers by 1.5 games for ninth place in the Western Conference standings.